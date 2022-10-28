topStories
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS VS TAMIL THALAIVAS

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights and score: Thalaivas stun Pink Panthers

JAI vs TAM, Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE action of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 08:38 PM IST

LIVE Blog

Tamil Thalaivas are in 11th spot in the standings with a win, four losses and a tie so far. The Thalaivas lack experience in offence as debutant Narender has been their strike raider with 48 raid points. Himanshu Singh and Himanshu have played their part with 19 and 13 raid points respectively and they will look to contribute more often. Sahil Gulia has been the pick of their defenders with 17 tackle points and he has been assisted well by his skipper Sagar, who has scored 14 tackle points.

On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers have played some quality kabaddi and are in second position on the points table with five wins and two losses. Arjun Deshwal has been the top raider for the Panthers with 72 raid points. Rahul Chaudhari and V Ajith Kumar have chipped in with 25 and 21 raid points respectively and they will look to improve their numbers in the coming game.

28 October 2022
20:36 PM

That's it from this game!

Follow the Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE score and updates HERE

20:32 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Jaipur vs Tamil: Full-time!

That's it! Tamil Thalaivas beat the Jaipur Pink Panthers 38 - 27. What a brilliant performance by the Tamil Thalaivas squad to beat the Pink Panthers who were the favourites to win this contest.

Tamil 38 - 27 Jaipur (Full-time)

20:04 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Jaipur vs Tamil: TT leading!

Tamil Thalaivas about to register a shocking win. Narender is their star of the night so far with 8 points to his name. Pink Panthers struggling at the moment.

Jaipur 9 - 27 Tamil

19:54 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Jaipur vs Tamil: Half-time!

Tamil Thalaivas leading at half-time with a 12 point lead against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. What a game so far by the Tamil Thalaivas, it will be a much needed with victory for them if they keep going on like this.

Jaipur 8 - 20 Tamil

19:39 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Jaipur vs Tamil: Tamil leading with 9 points

Tamil Thalaivas mean business as they take a 9 point lead inside the first half. Jaipur Pink Panthers need to reply quickly else they will lose grip in this contest.

Jaipur 1 - 10 Tamil

19:23 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Jaipur vs Tamil: Lineup!

Thalaivas: Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Gulia

Panthers: Bhavani Rajput, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, V. Ajith, Sahil Kumar, Ankush

19:14 PM
18:52 PM
18:26 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Jaipur vs Tamil: LIVESTREAM!

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online, check HERE

18:13 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Jaipur vs Tamil: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PKL Season 9 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas. Action will begin shortly, Stay tuned!

