JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 2022 VS TELUGU TITANS

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9

JAI vs TEL, Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE action of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans below

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 07:51 PM IST

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE score and updates: Jaipur eye victory
The Telugu Titans have not had the best of starts in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 and they will be desperate for a win when they face off against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, the Jaipur side has been in prime form, registering four victories in a row. Raider Rahul Chaudhari, who has bounced back into form this season said, "I will always try my level best to take our team to the top. I will give it my all to attain how many ever points are required for my team and not give up till the end."

Meanwhile, the Jaipur Pink Panthers Head Coach Sanjeev Baliyan expressed, "The league has just begun. We have a lot of hard work to do. We have to maintain our performance. We have to maintain the way we are controlling the game. Rahul Chaudhari played very well against Gujarat. Bhavani Rajput also stepped up for the team."

Jaipur Pink Panthers continued their fantastic form as they picked up their fourth successive victory after defeating Bengal Warriors 39-24 in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

22 October 2022
19:49 PM

PKL Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans LIVE score and updates: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans PKL Season 9 match. Stay tuned as the action begins at 8:30 PM (IST).

