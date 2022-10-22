Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans PKL Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Telugu Titans have not had the best of starts in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 and they will be desperate for a win when they face off against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, the Jaipur side has been in prime form, registering four victories in a row. Raider Rahul Chaudhari, who has bounced back into form this season said, ""I will always try my level best to take our team to the top. I will give it my all to attain how many ever points are required for my team and not give up till the end." Meanwhile, the Jaipur Pink Panthers Head Coach Sanjeev Baliyan expressed, "The league has just begun. We have a lot of hard work to do. We have to maintain our performance. We have to maintain the way we are controlling the game. Rahul Chaudhari played very well against Gujarat. Bhavani Rajput also stepped up for the team."

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League matches between Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League matches between Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches between Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans will be played on Saturday, October 22.

Where will the matches between Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the match between Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 match Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans?

The Pro Kabaddi League match Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 match Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans?

The Pro Kabaddi League match Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.