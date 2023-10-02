Live Updates | Asian Games 2023: Skating Team Brings Home Bronze Medal
India will look to continue their march towards completing 100 medals at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou as action resumes on October 2 on Monday.
Decathlon athlete Tejaswin Shankar will open his campaign in the Asian Games 2023 as the men’s event gets underway in Hangzhou on Tuesday. Apart from Shankar, the Indian archers will also be on show in the compound and recurve events lead by likes of Atanu Das and Abhishek Verma.
The Indian women’s kabaddi team will play their first match against Chinese Taipei while the dominant Indian men’s hockey team will be up against Bangladesh in their next Pool A preliminary match.
Live Updates Asian Games 2023, Skating: India win 1st medal of the day
The Indian quartet of Sanjana, Karthika, Heeral and Aarathi win bronze medal in the women's speed skating 3000m relay team event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Monday. With a stellar time of 4:34.861, they showcased their incredible speed and teamwork on the rink. India now have a total of 54 medal with 13 gold, 21 silver and 20 bronze medals.
LIVE Asian Games 2023, Men's 100m in Decathlon: Tejaswin Shanker in 4th place
Japan’s Yuma Maruyama finishes first with 10.96s on the clock and was the favourite considering he’s the highest ranked athlete in contention (World rank 38 in decathlon). India's Tejaswin Shanker finishes fourth as he clocked 11.12s. He collects 834 points. Yuma meanwhile has 870 points towards his name.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Monday (October 2).