Live Updates | Asian Games 2023: Skating Team Brings Home Bronze Medal

Decathlon athlete Tejaswin Shankar will open his campaign in the Asian Games 2023 as the men’s event gets underway in Hangzhou on Tuesday. Apart from Shankar, the Indian archers will also be on show in the compound and recurve events lead by likes of Atanu Das and Abhishek Verma.

The Indian women’s kabaddi team will play their first match against Chinese Taipei while the dominant Indian men’s hockey team will be up against Bangladesh in their next Pool A preliminary match.

Check LIVE Updates from the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Monday HERE.