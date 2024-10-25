LIVE | Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024 Live Score and Updates: PAT Takes On TAM
Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Patna Pirates will be facing Tamil Thalaivas on Friday at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
Patna Pirates will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in match 15 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 first leg on Friday. Patna Pirates who are the three-time champions will be looking to make a comeback after facing a defeat at the hands of defending champions Puneri Paltan.
On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas will look to grab yet another win as they outplayed Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan (35-30) in the back-to-back clashes.
Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024 Live score and updates:
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the PKL 2024 match between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas.
