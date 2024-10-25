LIVE | Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024 Live Score and Updates: PAT Takes On TAM

Patna Pirates will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in match 15 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 first leg on Friday. Patna Pirates who are the three-time champions will be looking to make a comeback after facing a defeat at the hands of defending champions Puneri Paltan.

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas will look to grab yet another win as they outplayed Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan (35-30) in the back-to-back clashes.

Follow all the live updates of the PKL 2024 game between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas here