PKL 2024 AUCTION

LIVE | PKL 2024 Auction: Key Players, Most Expensive Players, Live Streaming, Schedule; All You Need To Know

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 Auction Updates; Follow each update from the auction taking place in Mumbai.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2024, 05:03 PM IST
LIVE Blog

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is back for it's 11th season with the auction ready to take place in Mumbai of 15th and 16th of August. 12 teams will go against each other for the all-exciting players auction of PKL 2024 season. A total of 500 players will go down the hammer including foreign and domestic stars. Each team has a purse of Rs 5 crore with stars like Maninder Singh, Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal and more available in the mix.

There are four categories of players (Category A - Base Price Rs 30 lakh, Category B - Base Price Rs 20 lakh, Category C - Base Price Rs 13 lakh, Category D - Base Price Rs 9 lakh. A total of 212 slots are remaining in 12 teams with 88 players already retained by the respective franchises.

Follow LIVE Updates from Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 Auction Here.

15 August 2024
17:03 IST

Pro Kabaddi League auction 2024 live

What time will the auction begin? The auction of PKL 2024 season will begin at 7:30 PM (IST) in Mumbai on August 15, 2024. A total of 12 teams will take part in the auction.

16:34 IST

PKL 2024 Auction LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PKL 2024 auction taking place in Mumbai today. We will take you through all the updates of this auction of Pro Kabaddi League so stay tuned!

