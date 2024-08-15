LIVE | PKL 2024 Auction: Key Players, Most Expensive Players, Live Streaming, Schedule; All You Need To Know

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is back for it's 11th season with the auction ready to take place in Mumbai of 15th and 16th of August. 12 teams will go against each other for the all-exciting players auction of PKL 2024 season. A total of 500 players will go down the hammer including foreign and domestic stars. Each team has a purse of Rs 5 crore with stars like Maninder Singh, Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal and more available in the mix.

There are four categories of players (Category A - Base Price Rs 30 lakh, Category B - Base Price Rs 20 lakh, Category C - Base Price Rs 13 lakh, Category D - Base Price Rs 9 lakh. A total of 212 slots are remaining in 12 teams with 88 players already retained by the respective franchises.

Follow LIVE Updates from Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 Auction Here.