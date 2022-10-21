NewsOther Sports
PUNERI PALTAN VS BENGAL WARRIORS 2022

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Bengal eye victory against Pune

PUN vs BEN, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow the Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors LIVE action from the PKL season 9 match below

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 08:53 PM IST

LIVE Blog

U Mumba will be looking to bounce back after going down 28-30 to Puneri Paltan in their previous game. However, Haryana Steelers' raiders Manjeet and Meetu are in tremendous form and will pose a strong challenge to the Mumbai side.

On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers faced a tough 36-38 loss against Dabang Delhi KC in their last game and therefore they will be eager to bounce back in the tournament quickly. However, the Giants showed prime form, when they defeated the UP Yoddhas 51-45.

The Bengaluru Bulls will look to ride on the momentum and keep picking up wins, meanwhile, the U Mumba side will be banking on raiders Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan to take them over the line.

The Telugu Titans have not had the best of starts in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 and they will be desperate for a win when they face off against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, the Jaipur side has been in prime form, registering four victories in a row.

21 October 2022
20:51 PM

PKL Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors LIVE score and Updates: Bengal on FIRE

Bengal Warriors leading the match against Puneri Paltan as they are leading the math with 5 points at the moment giving no easy pickings to Pune.

PUN 7 - 12 BEN

20:32 PM

PKL U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: Full-time!

U Mumba and Haryana Steelers took it right down to the wire as they win the match by one-point. 

Mumbai 32 - 31 Haryana

20:28 PM

PKL U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: Haryana bounce back

Haryana Steelers somehow bounce back after trailing in all the match against U Mumbai, the scores are levelled at 29-29 with 1 minute remaining in the contest.

Mumbai 29 - 29 Haryana

20:15 PM

PKL U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: U Mumba going strong!

Jai Bhagwan earns another 3 points for the U Mumba, Haryana Steelers desperately eyeing a comeback.

Mumbai 25 - 21 Haryana

19:53 PM

PKL U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: Half-time!

Guman Singh has taken 4 points in RAID for the U Mumba, who are currently leading the match by 2 points at half-time. 

Mumbai 17 - 15 Haryana

19:31 PM

PKL U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates

Meetu Sharma earns 2 points, U Mumba leading the game at the moment with a 2 point lead inside the first-half.

Mumbai 4 - 2 Haryana

18:45 PM

PKL U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: Livestream of the 8:30 Match

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online, check HERE.

18:37 PM

PKL U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: LIVESTREAM

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers PKL Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online, Check HERE.

18:34 PM

PKL U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PKL season 9 match between the U Mumba and Haryana Steelers.

(Follow LIVE updates here, stay tuned!)

