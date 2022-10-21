Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Mumbai eye bounce back win vs Haryana
MUM vs HAR, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow the U Mumbai and Haryana Steelers LIVE action from the PKL season 9 match below
U Mumba will be looking to bounce back after going down 28-30 to Puneri Paltan in their previous game. However, Haryana Steelers' raiders Manjeet and Meetu are in tremendous form and will pose a strong challenge to the Mumbai side.
From being a NYP dreaming to play for U Mumba to leading the team as a captain
In today's edition of @ParimatchN #Mumboys Diaries, captain Surinder Singh takes us through his Kabaddi journey.#UMumba | #MeMumba | #WeAreMumbai | #NewEraNewMumba | #KabaddiReels | #ReelKaroFeelKaro pic.twitter.com/A8FbkWKOKe — U Mumba (@umumba) October 21, 2022
On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers faced a tough 36-38 loss against Dabang Delhi KC in their last game and therefore they will be eager to bounce back in the tournament quickly. However, the Giants showed prime form, when they defeated the UP Yoddhas 51-45.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PKL season 9 match between the U Mumba and Haryana Steelers.
