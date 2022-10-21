Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Mumbai eye bounce back win vs Haryana

NewsOther Sports
MUM vs HAR, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow the U Mumbai and Haryana Steelers LIVE action from the PKL season 9 match below

U Mumba will be looking to bounce back after going down 28-30 to Puneri Paltan in their previous game. However, Haryana Steelers' raiders Manjeet and Meetu are in tremendous form and will pose a strong challenge to the Mumbai side.

On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers faced a tough 36-38 loss against Dabang Delhi KC in their last game and therefore they will be eager to bounce back in the tournament quickly. However, the Giants showed prime form, when they defeated the UP Yoddhas 51-45.

The Bengaluru Bulls will look to ride on the momentum and keep picking up wins, meanwhile, the U Mumba side will be banking on raiders Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan to take them over the line.

The Telugu Titans have not had the best of starts in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 and they will be desperate for a win when they face off against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, the Jaipur side has been in prime form, registering four victories in a row.

21 October 2022
18:37 PM

PKL U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: LIVESTREAM

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers PKL Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online, Check HERE.

18:34 PM

PKL U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PKL season 9 match between the U Mumba and Haryana Steelers.

(Follow LIVE updates here, stay tuned!)

