trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695319
NewsOther Sports
PUNERI PALTAN VS JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Puneri Paltan Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match LIVE Score and Updates: Fans Ready For A Repeat Of PKL Season 9 Final

LIVE Updates | PUN vs JPP, PKL 2023 Today, Kabaddi Match Live Score: Puneri Paltan face Jaipur Pink Panthers in Ahmedabad.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 03:56 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Follow LIVE Score from PUN vs JPP PKL Season 10.
LIVE Blog

Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers are ready to lock horns against each other in what will be the repeat of the PKL season 9 final at the EKA Arena by Transstadia in Ahmedabad. Panthers are the defending champions and Puneri Paltan will look to avenge the defeat from last season's finale. The addition of Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh from Iran in the Puneri Paltan side have made them a real contender to become winners of this season.

After this one, fans will have Bengal Warriors going head to head against the Bengaluru Bulls. Both sides have faced each other 20 times in the history of the Pro Kabbadi League. Warriors are playing their first game of the season and they will surely look for a winning start.

Follow LIVE Score Of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Matches Between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers & Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors.

04 December 2023
15:56 PM

LIVE PKL 2023 Season 10: Livestreaming details of double header

Checkout the livestreaming details of today's double header in the PKL 2023 for matches between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panther & Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bull.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panther & Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bull PKL Matches Online, On TV, Mobile & More?

15:20 PM

LIVE PKL 2023 Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PKL Season 10 doubleheader for today which will have Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: Why Congress Lost 3 States?
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023: This is how Modi wiped out Gehlot!
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023: Modi means 'guarantee of victory' in elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supertech model' of selling one flat twice
DNA Video
DNA: COP28 -- Will solution to climate change come from Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Anju Returned India: Was Anju mistreated in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result Exit Poll 2023: Who is 'king' in exit poll?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement