Puneri Paltan Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match LIVE Score and Updates: Fans Ready For A Repeat Of PKL Season 9 Final

Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers are ready to lock horns against each other in what will be the repeat of the PKL season 9 final at the EKA Arena by Transstadia in Ahmedabad. Panthers are the defending champions and Puneri Paltan will look to avenge the defeat from last season's finale. The addition of Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh from Iran in the Puneri Paltan side have made them a real contender to become winners of this season.

After this one, fans will have Bengal Warriors going head to head against the Bengaluru Bulls. Both sides have faced each other 20 times in the history of the Pro Kabbadi League. Warriors are playing their first game of the season and they will surely look for a winning start.

Follow LIVE Score Of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Matches Between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers & Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors.