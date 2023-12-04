Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panther & Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bull PKL Matches Online, On TV, Mobile & More?

Good news for Kabaddi fans is that Pro Kabaddi Season 10 will bring them a double header on Monday (December 4) with the Puneri Paltans taking on the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors going head to head against the Bengaluru Bulls in Ahmedabad. Puneri Paltan had a fantastic year last season, winning 14 games and only losing 6. With 80 points, the team placed second overall in the major competition. As for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, they finished the league stage matches with 82 points, placing them atop the PKL season 9 standings.

In the PKL's history, Puneri Paltan has faced the Jaipur Pink Panthers 21 times. The Jaipur Pink Panthers have a better head-to-head, having won 11 of their matches. Against the Panthers, Puneri Paltan has won eight times, with two games ending in draws. The Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan 33-29 in the Season 9 final.

Ahead of the Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panther & Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls match in PKL, here's all you need to know:

What date PKL 2023 matches Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panther & Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bull will be played?

The PKL 2023 matches Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panther & Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bull will take place on December 4, Monday.

Where will the PKL 2023 matches Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panther & Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bull be played?

The PKL 2023 matches Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panther & Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bull will be played in Ahmedabad.

What time will the PKL 2023 matches Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panther & Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bull begin?

The PKL 2023 matches Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panther & Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bull will begin at 8:00 pm IST followed up by the second game starting at 9:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2023 matches Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panther & Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bull?

The PKL 2023 matches Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panther & Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bull will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming the PKL 2023 matches Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panther & Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bull?

The PKL 2023 matches Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panther & Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bull match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.