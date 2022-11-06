Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights and Score: Thalaivas stun Puneri Paltan by 1 point

Bengaluru Bulls have been one of the strongest teams this season with six wins, three losses and a tie. Bharat has been their most trusted player in offence with 112 raid points and he has been supported well by Vikash Kandola, who has scored 65 raid points. Neeraj Narwal and Sachin Narwal have chipped in with 24 and 11 raid points respectively. In defence, Saurabh Nandal has been the main man for the Bulls with 34 tackle points. He has been helped by Aman and skipper Mahender Singh, who have scored 19 and 17 tackle points respectively.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, will be eager to bounce back after suffering a defeat last night. They are now second from bottom in the standings having won four, lost five and tied one of their matches so far. To get the better of the Bulls, the Giants will need their lead raider Rakesh (103 raid points) to be on top of his game, while the likes of Parteek Dhaiya (48 raid points) and Chandran Ranjit (41 raid points) also need to contribute.