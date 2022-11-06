Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights and Score: Thalaivas stun Puneri Paltan by 1 point
Follow LIVE action of Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 Scorecard below
Bengaluru Bulls have been one of the strongest teams this season with six wins, three losses and a tie. Bharat has been their most trusted player in offence with 112 raid points and he has been supported well by Vikash Kandola, who has scored 65 raid points. Neeraj Narwal and Sachin Narwal have chipped in with 24 and 11 raid points respectively. In defence, Saurabh Nandal has been the main man for the Bulls with 34 tackle points. He has been helped by Aman and skipper Mahender Singh, who have scored 19 and 17 tackle points respectively.
Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, will be eager to bounce back after suffering a defeat last night. They are now second from bottom in the standings having won four, lost five and tied one of their matches so far. To get the better of the Bulls, the Giants will need their lead raider Rakesh (103 raid points) to be on top of his game, while the likes of Parteek Dhaiya (48 raid points) and Chandran Ranjit (41 raid points) also need to contribute.
Ready to Charge#FullChargeMaadi #BengaluruBulls #vivoProKabaddi #BLRvGG pic.twitter.com/jytJhwcwzl — Bengaluru Bulls (@BengaluruBulls) November 6, 2022
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas: Full-time
Puneri Paltan lose to Tamil Thalaivas by one point. What a contest it was, went right down to the very last second of the match to decide who's gonna win and in the end it's Tamil Thalaivas.
Puneri Paltan 34 - 35 Tamil Thalaivas
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas: Tamil keep their grip on
Tamil Thalaivas leading the game in the second half as well with a 2 point lead.
Puneri Paltan 16 - 18 Tamil Thalaivas
After back-to-back successful raids, Aslam be like: Ghar pe jaake tum Google kar lo, Mere bare me Wikipedia pe padh lo!
PUN 15|15 TT#PuneriPaltan #BhaariPaltan #Gheuntak #vivoProKabaddi #Paltangiri #PUNvCHE
— Puneri Paltan (@PuneriPaltan) November 6, 2022
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas: Thalaivas leading
Tamil Thalaivas leading the game inside the first half with 2 points but it looks like it will not be decided just yet. This one is also going right down to wire looking at the intensity between the two sides.
Tamil 9 - 7 Pune
कट्टर game चालू आहे! Mohit आणि Fazel बाहेर.
PUN 9|9 CHE#PuneriPaltan #BhaariPaltan #Gheuntak #vivoProKabaddi #Paltangiri #PUNvCHE
— Puneri Paltan (@PuneriPaltan) November 6, 2022
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants: Full-time!
Gujarat Giants clinch a 2 point victory over Bengaluru Bull after a thrilling contest between the two sides. Rakesh clinches 10 points for Giants, it was an all-round performance from the team to get the job done at the end.
Full time - Bull 44 - 46 Giants
What a game it was!!#BLRvGG#GarjegaGujarat #vivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/Q1JBBkRcjc
— Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) November 6, 2022
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants: Levelled!
The scores are levelled at the moment in this high intensity kabaddi match as both teams are going at it full throttle. Rakesh with 10 points for Giants and Vikash with 8 points for Bulls.
Bulls 36 - 36 Giants
We've got an exciting clash tonight
Score: 36-36 #BLRvGG #MatchUpdate#GarjegaGujarat #vivoProKabaddi
— Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) November 6, 2022
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants: Half-time!
Gujarat Giants lead with 4 points lead at half time. Rakesh is the top raider for Gujarat with 8 points under his belt.
Bengaluru 16 - 21 Gujarat
That stretch by Rakesh to cross the bonus line!
Score: 17-11 #BLRvGG #MatchUpdate#GarjegaGujarat #vivoProKabaddi
— Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) November 6, 2022
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants: Giants lead!
Gujarat Giants with a 7 point inside the first half. Parteek Dhaiya and Ranjit with 3 points.
Giants 12 - 5 Bulls
Parteek's majestic raid inflicts the first All-Out on the Bulls #BLRvGG #MatchUpdate#GarjegaGujarat #vivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/qf0ZNObLHw
— Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) November 6, 2022
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants: Head to head
It's all square for us with the Bulls and it's time to get ahead of them tonight! #BLRvGG#GarjegaGujarat #Kabaddi #PKL #kabaddifans #Kabaddifever #Kabaddilife #vivoprokabaddi @ProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/JcKPHTraRV
— Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) November 6, 2022
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants: Livestream and Dream11
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PKL Season 9 match Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants. Action will begin at 7:30 PM (IST).
— Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) November 6, 2022
