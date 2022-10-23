Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: UP beat Tamil Thalaivas

Bengaluru Bulls recorded their third win in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9, beating Tamil Thalaivas 45-28 in front of a packed Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru to rise to third spot in the standings on Wednesday. Bharat (12 points), Vikash Kandola (7 points) and Neeraj Narwal (5 points) were the pick of the raiders for the Bulls who broke a two-match losing streak in emphatic style.

Captain Chandran Ranjit led from the front with 20 points to help Gujarat Giants defeat U.P. Yoddhas 51-45 in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Ranjit received good support from his fellow raider Rakesh, who racked up 16 points in the match.