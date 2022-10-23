NewsOther Sports
PKL

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: UP beat Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas (TT) vs UP Yoddha (UPY), UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow all the live action from PKL here

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 09:45 PM IST|Source:

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: UP beat Tamil Thalaivas
LIVE Blog

Bengaluru Bulls recorded their third win in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9, beating Tamil Thalaivas 45-28 in front of a packed Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru to rise to third spot in the standings on Wednesday. Bharat (12 points), Vikash Kandola (7 points) and Neeraj Narwal (5 points) were the pick of the raiders for the Bulls who broke a two-match losing streak in emphatic style.

Captain Chandran Ranjit led from the front with 20 points to help Gujarat Giants defeat U.P. Yoddhas 51-45 in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Ranjit received good support from his fellow raider Rakesh, who racked up 16 points in the match.

23 October 2022
21:44 PM

PKL Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha LIVE score and updates: UP stun Tamil Thalaivas

UP Yoddha clinch victory over the Tamil Thalaivas as they finish with 41 points. Brilliant performance by the UP guys, Tamil on the other hand have a lot to work on if they want to finish this season with a smile on their faces.

UP 41 - 24 TT

21:18 PM

PKL Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha LIVE score and updates: UP going strong!

UP Yoddha's are currently leading with a 13 point lead in the second half. Tamil Thalaivas looking for a way to get back into the contest.

UP 27 - 14 TT

21:06 PM

PKL Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha LIVE score and updates: UP lead

UP Yoddha leading the match against Tamil Thalaivas. TT in need of a miracle at the moment as they go behind by over 10 points.

UP 29 - 10 TT

20:25 PM

PKL Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha LIVE score and updates: LIVESTREAM!

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha PKL Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online, check HERE.

20:24 PM

PKL Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha LIVE score and updates: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha.

