Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2808588https://zeenews.india.com/other-sports/live-updates/telugu-titans-vs-bengaluru-bulls-pkl-2024-live-kabaddi-score-and-updates-tt-vs-bgb-match-1-pro-kabaddi-league-season-11-scorecard-gachibowli-indoor-stadium-hyderabad-pawan-sehrawat-pardeep-narwal-2808588.html
NewsOther Sports
TELUGU TITANS VS BENGALURU BULLS

LIVE | Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2024 Live Score and Updates: Titans Locks Horns With Bulls In Opening PKL Game

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2024 Live score and updates: The first leg of the league will be played at the GMCB Indoor Stadium from October 18 to November 9 before the action shifts to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg from November 10 to December 1.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ashish Satyam|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2024, 03:34 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to take place from Friday, October 18, with Telugu Titans taking on the Bengaluru Bulls at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The brand-new edition of the PKL will witness a three-format format.

The first leg of the league will be played at the GMCB Indoor Stadium from October 18 to November 9 before the action shifts to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg from November 10 to December 1. The last phase of the PKL 2024 will be held at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune, from December 3 to December 24.

Follow all the live updates of the PKL 2024 Match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls Here

18 October 2024
15:33 IST

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2024 Live score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the PKL 2024 game between Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Terrifying Images from the Yamuna in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Is BJP’s Move with Nayab Singh Saini a Masterstroke?
DNA Video
DNA: Baharich’s Attacker Now to Reveal the Full Story of the Murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Salman Khan Ask Lawrence Bishnoi for Forgiveness?
Dna videos
DNA: Notorious Hamas Commander Yahya Sinwar Killed
Dna videos
DNA: Is Delhi Airport Waqf Board Property?
DNA Video
DNA: Jaishankar’s Bold Move in Pakistan, shows India’s strength
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Potatoes Seized in Food Safety Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Warns on Demographic Change
DNA Video
DNA: Maid fed the family roti mixed with urine, but why?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK