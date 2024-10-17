Pro Kabaddi 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Live on TV and Mobile Apps?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will start on Friday with the Bengaluru Bulls locking horns with the Telugu Titans at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Hyderabad. The PKL 2024 will witness its 11th edition this year, with all the matches being played in the three-city format with Noida and Pune hosting alongside Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad will host the first leg of PKL 2024 while the Noida Indoor Stadium will organise the second leg which is slated to take place from November 10 to December 2. Pune’s Balewadi Sports Complex will host the final leg between December 3 and 24.

Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Streaming Details:

When will the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls match take place?

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls match will be taking place on Friday, October 18 from 8 PM IST.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls match take place?

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls match will be taking place at GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Hyderabad.

Where can I watch the live TV telecast of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Season 11 Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls match?

All the matches of the PKL 2024 will be available to watch on Star Sports Network.

How to livestream Pro Kabaddi League 2024 in India?

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Telugu Titans

Defenders- Ankit, Ajit Pawar, Sagar, Krishan Dhull, Milad Jabbari, Mohammad Malak, Sunder

Raiders- Chetan Sahu, Rohit, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Nitin, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal

All-Rounders- Sanjeevi S, Shankar Gadai, Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Amit Kumar

Bengaluru Bulls

Raiders– Pardeep Narwal, Pramot Saising, Ajinkya Pawar, Sushil, Jai Bhagwan, Jatin, Akshit, Manjeet, Pankaj

Defenders– Ponparthiban Subramanian, Saurabh Nandal, Aditya Powar, Lucky Kumar, Parteek, Arulnanthababu, Hasun Thongkruea, Rohit Kumar

All-Rounders– Nitin Rawal, Chandranaik M