Lovlina, Nikhat, Nitu and Jaismine: Meet Indian women's boxing team for CWG 2022

Mary Kom withdrew her name from CWG 2022 on June 10 (Friday) after she injured herself during the trials. She got a medical attention and came back to resume the bout but then the injury resurfaced and the referee had to stop the bout.

From Left to right : Jaismine (60kg), Nitu (48kg), Nikhat (50kg) and Lovlina (70kg) (Source: Twitter)

New Delhi: World champion Nikhat Zareen (50 kg) and Tokyo bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (70 kg) are going to Birmingham to take part in the Commonwealth Games as part of the women's boxing team from India after they beat their respective opponents in the boxing trials on Saturday (June 11) at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi. The other two boxers who have also made the cut are Nitu (48 kf) and Jaismine (60 kg). While Nikhat, the two-time Strandja Memorial gold medallist, blanked Haryana's Minakshi via a 7-0 unanimous decision, Lovlina out-classed Railways Pooja by an identical margin. Nitu (48kg) and Jasmine (60kg) were the others boxers, who also sealed spots for the quadrennial event. Nikhat looked in control throughout her bout, landing clear punches as she danced around the ring.

A two-time former youth world champion, Nitu eked out a 5-2 split decision win over 2019 silver medallist Manju Rani. The Haryana boxer is enjoying a good year. She had won the gold at the Strandja Memorial tournament earlier this year. There was an upset as well. Jaismine, the 2021 Asian youth boxing Championship bronze medallist, out-punched 2022 world championship bronze medallist Parveen Hooda in a fast-paced light-middleweight final.

Mary Kom withdrew her name from CWG 2022 on June 10 (Friday) after she injured herself during the trials. She got a medical attention and came back to resume the bout but then the injury resurfaced and the referee had to stop the bout. Fans are wondering if that is the end of her career. Mary is 39 and will turn 40 next year. Only time will tell if she is able to make a comeback after this injury. The CWG is set to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Indian Women's Boxing Team for Commonwealth Games 2022:

Nitu (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Jaismine (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain(70Kg).

