Madrid Open: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden Lose Men's Doubles Final To Russian Pair

Indian Tennis player Rohan Bopanna and partner Matthew Ebden were defeated by Russian pair of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev in the men's doubles title final at the Madrid Open 2023 on Saturday. The seeded seventh pair lost to the unseeded Russian duo by 6-3, 3-6, 10-3. This was their second ATP Masters 1000 final of the season, as per Olympics.com. Rohan and Matthew were in good form as they were looking for their third tennis title of the year after victories in Doha (Qatar Open) and Indian Wells.

This was the fourth time that Rohan reached to final of his year. One was with Sania Mirza when they reached the mixed doubles final of the Australian Open 2023. They went head-to-head in the first set winning three games each.

However, the Russian pair won the next three games making the first set 6-3.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden got off to a quick 5-2 lead in the second set. Their competent won one game but the Indo-Australian duo finished the second set with 6-3 and the game was headed towards an exciting decider.

In the third and tie-breaking set, the Russian duo outplayed Rohan and Matthew as they won the title with a 10-3 win.

Rohan became the oldest player to win an ATP Masters 1000 title at 43 in March when he and his partner Matthew clinched the men's doubles title at Indian Wells.