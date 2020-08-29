Major Dhyan Chand's magic with hockey stick can never be forgotten: PM Narendra Modi

On the occasion of Major Dhyan Chand's 115th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the Indian hockey legend besides also lauding the efforts of all the sportspersons across the country.

The Prime Minister took to his official Twitter handle and wrote that Dhyan Chand's magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten.

PM Modi also lauded the achievements of all exemplary sportspersons who have represented the country in various sports and made India proud on the ocassion of the National Sports Day 2020.

"#NationalSportsDay is a day to celebrate the remarkable achievements of all those exemplary sportspersons who have represented India in various sports and made our nation proud. Their tenacity and determination are outstanding.Today, on #NationalSportsDay, we pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, whose magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten," PM Modi wote in a series of tweets.

PM Modi also applauded the efforts of coaches, family and support staff who have contributed towards the success of the country's sportspersons.

"This is also a day to laud the outstanding support given by the families, coaches and support staff towards the success of our talented athletes," he added.

Besides the tributes, the Prime Minister also urged his countrymen to make sports and fitness exercises a part of their daily routine.

"Government of India is making numerous efforts to popularise sports and support sporting talent in India. At the same time, I urge everyone to make sports and fitness exercises a part of their daily routine. There are many benefits of doing so. May everyone be happy and healthy!," he wrote.

In 2012, the Government of India decided to celebrate August 29 as the country's 'National Sports Day' in order to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dhyan Chand.

Born on August 29, 1905 to a Rajput family in Allahabad, Dhyan Chand was referred to as 'The Wizard' for his incredible hockey skills.

He led the Indian men's hockey team throughout his playing career and also helped the country clinch three Olympic medals – in 1928, 1932 and 1936. Dhyan Chand had netted more than 400 goals in his illustrious 22-year-long playing career.

During the 1936 Berlin Olympic finals, the hockey legend scored three goals as India thrashed Germany 8-1. That tie represented the pinnacle of India’s hockey success; guided and inspired by Chand, they made for a virtually invincible team.

On this day every year, the President of India gives all the sports-related awards like the Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna to honour sports persons and coaches who have made the nation proud with their service in their respective sport.

However, President Ram Nath Kovind is conferring the sportspersons with the awards this year virtually amid coronavirus pandemic.