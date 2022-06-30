NewsOther Sports
Malaysia Open 2022: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy cruise into quarterfinals

India's two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu defeated Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan 19-21 21-9 21-14 to cruise into the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open 2022 on Thursday (June 30). Sindhu made a strong comeback after losing the first set and ended the match in 57 minutes at the Axiata Arena. The World No. 7 will now face Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the quarters.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 04:46 PM IST
  • Parupalli Kashyap was defeated by Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-19, 21-10
  • PV Sindhu defeated Phittayaporn Chaiwan 19-21 21-9 21-14

HS Prannoy, the world No. 21, also advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's singles with an easy 21-15 21-7 victory over fourth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei. One of the heroes of India's epic Thomas Cup triumph, the unseeded Prannoy will lock horns with seventh seed Indonesian Jontan Christie.

Later in the day, the seventh seeded men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap will also be in action. Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap was defeated by Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-19, 21-10, in a match that lasted 44 minutes.

With PTI and ANI inputs

