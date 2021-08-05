हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vandana Katariya

Police arrest one for passing casteist slur against Olympic star Vandana Katariya

Vandana Katariya had earlier created history at the Tokyo Olympics, when she became the first Indian women hockey player to score a hattrick at the Olympics.

Police arrest one for passing casteist slur against Olympic star Vandana Katariya
Vandana Katariya is the first Indian women hockey player to score a hattrick at the Olympics.

Dehradun: Police arrested a man in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district for allegedly mocking and passing casteist remarks against the family of Vandana Katariya, who is part of India women hockey team, which will take on Great Britain in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. This development was confirmed in a report by PTI

As per reports, two men showed up at Katariya's residence situated in the Roshnabad area of Haridwar after the team endured a tough 1-2 defeat against world number three Argentina in the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics and danced and burst firecrackers. In addition, the duo also passed casteist slurs against Katariya's family members, stating that the team lost because of the number of Dalit players in it. 

The report stated that the complaint was lodged by Katariya's brother and a man, identified as Vijay Pal, has been arrested in this regard. He has been booked under section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code and the SC-ST Act.

The second individual involved in the incident is yet to be nabbed. 

Katariya had earlier created history at the Tokyo Olympics, when she became the first Indian women hockey player to score a hattrick at the Olympics. She unlocked the feat in India's match against South Africa, which Rani Rampal's unit won 4-3.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vandana KatariyaTokyo Olympics
Next
Story

Ravi Dahiya bags silver at Tokyo Olympics, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah lead greetings on Twitter

Must Watch

PT5M30S

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya won silver medal in Olympics