Police arrest one for passing casteist slur against Olympic star Vandana Katariya

Dehradun: Police arrested a man in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district for allegedly mocking and passing casteist remarks against the family of Vandana Katariya, who is part of India women hockey team, which will take on Great Britain in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. This development was confirmed in a report by PTI.

As per reports, two men showed up at Katariya's residence situated in the Roshnabad area of Haridwar after the team endured a tough 1-2 defeat against world number three Argentina in the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics and danced and burst firecrackers. In addition, the duo also passed casteist slurs against Katariya's family members, stating that the team lost because of the number of Dalit players in it.

The report stated that the complaint was lodged by Katariya's brother and a man, identified as Vijay Pal, has been arrested in this regard. He has been booked under section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code and the SC-ST Act.

The second individual involved in the incident is yet to be nabbed.

Katariya had earlier created history at the Tokyo Olympics, when she became the first Indian women hockey player to score a hattrick at the Olympics. She unlocked the feat in India's match against South Africa, which Rani Rampal's unit won 4-3.