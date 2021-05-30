हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mary Kom

Mary Kom settles for silver in Asian Boxing Championship

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom settled for silver after enduring a tough defeat against Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in the 51kg category final at the ongoing Asian Boxing Championship in Dubai.

Mary Kom settles for silver in Asian Boxing Championship (Screenshot)

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom settled for silver after enduring a tough defeat against Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in the 51kg category final at the ongoing Asian Boxing Championship in Dubai.

The pugilist lost in a split 2-3 decision against the two-time world champion, which saw the Kazakhstan wrestler dominate most of the proceedings in the match. 

This was the Indian's second silver medal in total in the Asian circuit and has already bagged five gold on previous occasions.

More details to follow...

Mary Kom
