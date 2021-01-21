Matt Hardy claims he saved TNA from getting bankrupt

Matt Hardy took everyone by surprise as he made a shocking return to Impact Wrestling after four years. On his return, the former WWE superstar claimed that he saved TNA Impact from going bankrupt in 2016.

The 46-year-old made an appearance during this week's episode and was accompanied by the Private Party.

After the conclusion of the episode, Matt Hardy took to Twitter and revealed his Final Deletion was the highest-rated and most-watched single episode of TNA in 2016. He further claimed that he saved Impact Wrestling from going out of business back in 2016.

This ep of IMPACT, along with the same day replay, was BY FAR the most viewed TNA program of 2016. My #FinalDELETION was BY FAR the highest rated & most watched single ep of TNA & went viral. I SAVED @IMPACTWRESTLING FROM GOING OUT OF BUSINESS IN 2016. THE TRUTH IS THE TRUTH https://t.co/ZSU7Fhvv1t — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 19, 2021

When questioned by a fan about saving TNA from being bankrupt, Hardy said that if that wouldn't have been the case then two things could have happened. The first option being the industry going bankrupt or it would have been sold to WWE.

Yes, sweetpea.. I saved TNA from going out of business. It would have either A) Went bankrupt or B) Been sold to WWE. #BROKEN Matt created so much viral buzz that Anthem stepped up & bought the company. That’s a cold, hard fact. THE TRUTH IS THE TRUTH https://t.co/mKbAAfkTtx pic.twitter.com/ZMTDchtbqq — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 19, 2021

Hardy added that his ‘broken’ gimmick created so much buzz that Anthem stepped in and bought the company.

Meanwhile, Private Party defeated the team combining Chris Sabin and James Storm to become the number one contender for the Impact Tag Team Titles during this week’s show.