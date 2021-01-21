हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy claims he saved TNA from getting bankrupt

After the conclusion of the episode, Matt Hardy took to Twitter and revealed his Final Deletion was the highest-rated and most-watched single episode of TNA in 2016. He further claimed that he saved Impact Wrestling from going out of business back in 2016. When questioned by a fan about saving TNA from being bankrupt, Hardy said that if that wouldn't have been the case then two things could have happened. The first option being the industry going bankrupt or it would have been sold to WWE.  

Matt Hardy claims he saved TNA from getting bankrupt
Former WWE superstar Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy took everyone by surprise as he made a shocking return to Impact Wrestling after four years. On his return, the former WWE superstar claimed that he saved TNA Impact from going bankrupt in 2016. 

The 46-year-old made an appearance during this week's episode and was accompanied by the Private Party.  

After the conclusion of the episode, Matt Hardy took to Twitter and revealed his Final Deletion was the highest-rated and most-watched single episode of TNA in 2016. He further claimed that he saved Impact Wrestling from going out of business back in 2016.

When questioned by a fan about saving TNA from being bankrupt, Hardy said that if that wouldn't have been the case then two things could have happened. The first option being the industry going bankrupt or it would have been sold to WWE. 

Hardy added that his ‘broken’ gimmick created so much buzz that Anthem stepped in and bought the company. 

Meanwhile, Private Party defeated the team combining  Chris Sabin and James Storm to become the number one contender for the Impact Tag Team Titles during this week’s show.  

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Matt Hardy
Next
Story

Kiren Rijiju inaugurates kho-kho coaching camp aimed at picking best players through scientific evaluation
  • 1,06,10,883Confirmed
  • 1,52,869Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT36M51S

US: President Joe Biden took some important decisions as soon as he took Presidency