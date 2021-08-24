MC Mary Kom meets young fan from viral video who did THIS after boxer’s shock Tokyo Olympics loss

MC Mary Kom was one of the favourites from India to bring home a medal from the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian boxing legend’s dream of a second Olympics medal after her 2012 London Olympics bronze was ended with a controversial defeat to Ingrit Valencia of Colombia.

After Mary Kom’s defeat, a video in which the girl had broken down went viral, and the boxer herself had shared it.

Sharing the video, the boxer had earlier expressed her desire to meet the fan. She had written, “Dear sisters.. I will give you a hug and salute you if I got a chance for a meeting. If you are interested in any sports/boxing I will be very happy to help you.”

True to her word, Mary located her fan and met her. Posting photos with her on Twitter, Mary wrote, “I’ve found my new fan and follower for boxing who really cheers and cried for me during #Tokyo2020.”

I've found my new fan and follower for boxing who really cheers and cried for me during #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Oi20WVRKCD — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) August 22, 2021

This heart-warming gesture was appreciated by many users on Twitter. Social media users expressed their delight at the meeting and many said Mary was truly a legend they were proud of.

Great gesture Ma'am...You are an inspiration to many... — Jagannath P Nayak (@nayakjp13) August 22, 2021

My heart also broken for you mam is this Olympic

But you are always a legend

No one can replace you in this entire world — pp (@Paul93679640) August 22, 2021

Six-time world champion Mary Kom had slammed the International Olympic Committee’s Boxing Task Force for ‘poor judging’ in her flyweight (51kg) pre-quarterfinal at the Tokyo Games, which she lost despite winning two of the three rounds.

The Task Force is conducting the boxing competition in Tokyo after the International Boxing Association (AIBA) was suspended by the IOC for alleged misgovernance and financial wrongdoing.

“I don't know and understand this decision, what's wrong with the Task Force? What's wrong with the IOC?” she asked in a telephonic interview to news agency PTI after the 2-3 loss to Colombian Ingrit Valencia in the pre-quarters in Tokyo.