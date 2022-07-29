A 14-year-old is representing India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. As the 205 members of the Indian contingent begin their medal pursuit, the 14-year-old Anahat Singh will look to leave a mark of her own. The teenager is a class-9 student and is the youngest Indian athlete at the Birmingham Games.

Anahat was impressive in her national selection trials and got her ticket to Birmingham for her performance in the trials. The 14-year-old Squash prodigy is making her debut in the senior department at the Commonwealth Games and has not played any kind of senior tournament before.

"I was worried about being in the camp with such experienced players at first, but they were really sweet and helpful, they helped me fit right in," Anahat told ESPN in a conversation ahead of the start of the Birmingham Games.

At a 6 years of age, Anahat first took up badminton as her preferred sport. However, after two years she started playing squash, a sport that her sister Amira used to play at Siri Fort in Delhi.

Hear Anahat Singh’s message to the Indian contingent that she is travelling to Birmingham with



Are you excited to watch this young squash sensation at the highest level? #B2022 #CWG2022 #AnahatSingh #Squash #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Dxrl03en5H — Women's SportsZone #B2022 (@WSportsZone) July 19, 2022

When she was 8 years old, she started to take up professional coaching and competed in many competitions across India.

"I used to go along my sister and hit for like 15-20 minutes but nothing serious because I was mainly pursuing badminton...my sister was playing a tournament in Bengal and I went along so I entered as well. But then I started actually doing well, I started practising a lot more," she said.

Anahat has won 46 national circuit titles along with two national championships and 8 international titles as well. Notably, Anahat is the first sportswoman to win the British Junior Squash Open in 2019 and US Junior Squash Open in 2021.