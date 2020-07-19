Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher's record with 8th victory at Hungarian Grand Prix

Six-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton on Sunday equalled legend Michael Schumacher's record of most number of wins at a single venue by clinching the victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time.

The British driver clocked the fastest lap of 1:22:50.683 to achieve the feat at the Hungaroring circuit. Schumacher won eight titles at the French Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen, who was 8.702 seconds slower than Hamilton, made a second-place finish in his Red Bull.

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Racing Point's Lance Stroll finished at the third and fourth spot,respectively, Formula 1 official website reported.

Alexander Albon rounded off the top five at the Hungarian Grand Prix after finishing 78.316 seconds behind Hamilton in his Red Bull.

Notably, it was Hamilton's 86th victory overall and now, he is just five wins shy of Schumacher's all-time victory record in Formula One.

Following the win, Hamilton is now occupying the top spot in the driver's championship standings with 63 points after making a fourth-place finish at the season-opening Austrian GP and top-place finish at the Styrian Grand Prix.