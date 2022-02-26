हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Commonwealth Games 2022

Mirabai Chanu qualifies for CWG 2022 after winning gold in Singapore Weightlifting International

Mirabai Chanu found her glory after she secured the first medal for India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She valiantly fought till the end and grabbed silver in the women's 49kg category. The Olympian since then has continued to build up.

Mirabai Chanu qualifies for CWG 2022 after winning gold in Singapore Weightlifting International
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (Source: Twitter)

Mirabai Chanu is set to represent India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after securing a gold medal in the 55 kg category by lifting a total of 191 kg in the Singapore Weightlifting International on Friday (February 25). Chanu who was competing in the 55 kg category for the very first time lifted 191 kg (86kg+105kg) to stand on top of the podium in an uncompetitive field.

The Indian weightlifter found her glory after she secured the first medal for India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She valiantly fought till the end and grabbed silver in the women's 49kg category. The Olympian since then has continued to build up and has been pouring out her sweat by training day in and day out for the event-packed 2022 season.

The weightlifter was overjoyed with the qualification and said, "7 months of intense training and my never-ending love for the sport continues to pay off. I would like to extend my thanks to our Ministry of Youth and Affairs, Weightlifting Federation of India, SAI, IOS Sports and all the other stakeholders who have helped me reach here. I am determined to work harder and do everything I can to grab the gold medal again for my country in the CWG."

The CWG Qualification event would allow the top 8 lifters in each category to qualify for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham out of which Chanu has assured a spot not only in the 49 kg category but also in the 55 kg category for India.

The 27-year-old Chanu qualified for the Birmingham 2022 in the 49kg weight category on the basis of her Commonwealth rankings.

