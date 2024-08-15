MLS 2024: LA Galaxy Sign German Star Marco Reus, Details Here

Major League Soccer club LA Galaxy announced the signing of former Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus on a two-and-a-half-year contract as a free agent. The club released an official statement to announce the signing of the 35-year-old German midfielder.

"The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed free-agent midfielder Marco Reus using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) to a two-and-a-half-year contract through the end of the 2026 MLS season," the club said in a statement.

Reus was born in Dortmund and was a part of the club's youth setup. He made his return to his boyhood club from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012. The German magician has weaved his magic in the shades of yellow and black in 424 matches in the Bundesliga.

LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz expressed his delight at the seasoned midfielder's arrival and said, "Marco Reus is a world-class player who has excelled at the highest level of the sport, including playing in two Champions League Finals for Borussia Dortmund and in the FIFA World Cup with the German National Team."

"For Marco, a two-time Bundesliga Footballer of the Year, to join the Galaxy after playing his entire career in Germany is a testament to the project we are continuing to build at the club. We look forward to Marco's contributions to the LA Galaxy as we enter the critical final stretch of the 2024 MLS season and beyond," he added.

Reus enjoyed an illustrious career in the Bundesliga with Dortmund. With a total of 388 matches played throughout his 12-year career in the Bundesliga, Reus currently has played the fifth-most career matches in the history of the league.

In his remarkable career, he found the back of the net 168 times and registered 128 assists in the German League. With Dortmund, he lifted the DFB-Pokal in 2016/17 and 2020/21, and the Supercup in 2013. In the international circuit, Reus has earned 48 caps for Germany. He scored a total of 15 goals in these games for the Die Mannschaft.