'More glory', Fans go crazy as Indian Judoka duo of Shushila Devi, Vijay Yadav bag medals at CWG 2022

India's Judo players Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar Yadav secured silver and bronze at CWG 2022

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 11:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

'More glory', Fans go crazy as Indian Judoka duo of Shushila Devi, Vijay Yadav bag medals at CWG 2022

India's Judoka duo of Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar won two medals for their country in spectacular fashion at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) in Birmingham. First Shushila fought for a gold in the women's 48kg event final and Vijay secured his Bronze for the country moments later. Vijay and Shushila both are not new winning medals as Yadav has won a bronze medal at the Asian Open in Hong Kong in 2018 and Shushila has won a silver medal at 2014 Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow, Scotland. (CWG 2022: SHOCKING! Price of a sausage and pale French Fries in Birmingham will leave you STUNNED - Check HERE)

Vijay won the Commonwealth Championships in Walsall in 2019. He is a multiple Indian champion in seniors and juniors. Whereas Shushila, who is born in 1995,  is the second oldest among four children. Right from the very beginning, Sushila showed signs of a champion excelling in events ranging from local to the prestigious Commonwealth Games. Her uncle, Likmabam Dinit who has been an international Judo player, took Sushila to the Khuman Lampak in December 2002. (Who is Shushila Devi? Indian judoka who won silver in 48kg event in Commonwealth Games 2022 - In Pics)

Checkout the fan reactions here...

