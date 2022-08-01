India's Judoka duo of Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar won two medals for their country in spectacular fashion at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) in Birmingham. First Shushila fought for a gold in the women's 48kg event final and Vijay secured his Bronze for the country moments later. Vijay and Shushila both are not new winning medals as Yadav has won a bronze medal at the Asian Open in Hong Kong in 2018 and Shushila has won a silver medal at 2014 Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow, Scotland. (CWG 2022: SHOCKING! Price of a sausage and pale French Fries in Birmingham will leave you STUNNED - Check HERE)

Vijay won the Commonwealth Championships in Walsall in 2019. He is a multiple Indian champion in seniors and juniors. Whereas Shushila, who is born in 1995, is the second oldest among four children. Right from the very beginning, Sushila showed signs of a champion excelling in events ranging from local to the prestigious Commonwealth Games. Her uncle, Likmabam Dinit who has been an international Judo player, took Sushila to the Khuman Lampak in December 2002. (Who is Shushila Devi? Indian judoka who won silver in 48kg event in Commonwealth Games 2022 - In Pics)

Checkout the fan reactions here...

Vijay Kumar Yadav has won a Bronze medal in Judo at the CWG and made the nation proud. His success augurs well for the future of sports in India. May he continue to scale new heights of success in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/NkY2HkvKwR August 1, 2022

Congratulations to our Judoka Sushila Devi for bringing a silver medal at the CWG’22. Her performances throughout the tournament have been nothing short of a grand spectacle and this achievement is an outcome of it. #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/uAvxQR6hfa — Gopal singh Rajpurohit (@Gopalrajdoli) August 1, 2022

Medal Alert Silver medal for Sushila Devi Likmabam

Sushila lost to Michaela Whitebooi in Final (48kg).

Its 2nd CWG medal for Sushila (Earlier also Silver in 2014 edition). #CWG2022 #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/pCCdVK8ayS — Gopal singh Rajpurohit (@Gopalrajdoli) August 1, 2022

Indian judoka L Sushila Devi wins silver medal in women's 48kg at Commonwealth Games. #CommonwealthGames2022 — Rohit Kumar Singh (@RohitKu99337471) August 1, 2022

2 back to back medals in #Judo

Silver for Sushila Devi

Bronze for Vijay Kumar#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/meA4gILuaF August 1, 2022