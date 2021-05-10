Wrestler Sagar Dhankad murder case: Delhi police issues Look-out-Circular against absconding Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar

Delhi Police has issued a Look-out-Circular (LoC) against the two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, who is absconding after being named in the murder of 23-year-old former junior national champion, Sagar Dhankad.

Dhankad was beaten to death during a brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium parking area in Delhi on Tuesday (May 4). After the incident, an FIR of murder, abduction and criminal conspiracy was registered against Kumar.

It has also been learned that the deceased was the son of a Delhi Police Head Constable.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police questioned two wrestlers and identified two others who were present when Dhankad was killed. The other victims involved in the clash recorded their statements before Delhi Police and claimed that Sushil was involved in the incident.

Additional DCP (North-West district) Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu has confirmed that they have issued LoC against Sushil Kumar. “We have recorded statements of all the victims and they all made allegations against Sushil Kumar. We are conducting raids to nab Sushil Kumar,” Sidhu told The Indian Express.

Also, the victims in their statements have added that Sushil and his associates abducted Sagar from his house in Model Town to teach him a lesson for bad-mouthing him in front of other wrestlers, police said.

Raids are being conducted by the Delhi Police on the outskirts of Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Haryana to nab Kumar, who is absconding.

"The technical surveillance has also confirmed the location of Kumar in the Stadium during brawl. We are conducting raids in Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand to arrest him," said a police officer.

He added that Kumar's location was traced in Haridwar then he took a shelter at an Ashram in Rishikesh. Thereafter he traced in Haryana. He is continuously changing his location to evade arrest.

According to the police, the brawl took place between Kumar, Ajay, Prince, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others in the parking area. Thereafter, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act at Model Town police station in this regard, they said in a statement.

"The crime scene as well as all the five vehicles were inspected. During the inspection, one double barrel loaded gun with five live cartridges were found in one Scorpio and two wooden sticks were also recovered from the spot.

"All the five vehicles and weapons of offense were seized. The crime scene was further inspected by forensic experts of FSL, Rohini," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.

Meanwhile, police also found a recorded video of the incident from the mobile phone of accused Prince Dalal during the investigation and faces of all the attackers can be seen in the video.

“Dalal was arrested from the spot and we seized his cellphone, two double barrel guns along with seven live cartridges of 12 bore from his possession. After investigation, we have found that the guns were registered in the name of one resident of Ashoda village in Haryana’s Jhajjar,” police sources said.