trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665902
NewsOther Sports
MOTO GP INDIAN FLAG ISSUE

MotoGP Issues Apology After Indian Grand Prix Broadcast Shows Distorted Indian Map

The controversy erupted when netizens pointed out that the map displayed during live-streaming did not include the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Last Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 07:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MotoGP Issues Apology After Indian Grand Prix Broadcast Shows Distorted Indian Map A still from MotoGP Bharat. (Source: X)

MotoGP has issued an apology for displaying a distorted map during one of their live-streaming of its event MotoGP race, the Grand Prix of India, which began on Friday, here at the Buddh International Circuit. The distorted map omitted the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

“We’d like to apologise to our fans in India for the map shown earlier as part of the MotoGP broadcast. It is never our intent to make any statement other than that of support and appreciation for our host country,” it said in an apology post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. “We’re excited to be able to enjoy the Indian Prix of India with you and we’re loving our first taste of Buddh International Circuit,” it added.

The controversy erupted when netizens pointed out that the map displayed during live-streaming did not include the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Hello MotoGP, could you please clarify why your live-streaming of the practice session had this map with Bharat’s head missing? If it is a mistake, it needs to be immediately corrected and not repeated again in qualifying and main race. If you think this image is ‘edited’, please provide a feed of the practice session, debunking this claim which is doing rounds on social media,” a user wrote on X.

The MotoGP instantly deleted the map from their social media and sites saying “fixing it ASAP”. The race organisers corrected the map and issued a clarification in response to the public’s concerns.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train