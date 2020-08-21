National Sports Awards 2020: Rohit Sharma, Manika Batra and three others to be conferred with Khel Ratna Award

India's limited-overs vice-captain and opening batsman Rohit Sharma is all set be conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, which is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years.

Besides Rohit, only three more Indian cricketers namely legendary player Sachin Tendulkar, recently-retired wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and current Indian skipper Virat Kohli have been honoured with the country's highest sporting honour.

The opening batsman had enjoyed a sensational run last year when he became the first cricketer ever to notch up five centuries in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI World Cup.

Table tennis star Manika Batra, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Indian women's hockey team player Rani, para-athlete Mariappan Thangavelu will also be honoured with the prestigious award as confirmed by the selection committee of the National Sports Award 2020.

Meanwhile,a total of 27 other sportsperson will recieve Arjuna Award, while five coaches will be honoured with the Dronacharya Award during 2020 National Sports Awards.

The selection committee, headed by Justice (Retd.) Mukundakam Sharma (former Judge of Supreme Court of India) and other members comprising of eminent sportspersons, also chose 15 sportspersons for Dhyanchan Award and eight coaches for Dronacharya award in Life-time category.

The full list of National Sports Awards 2020 winners is as follows:

RAJIV GANDHI KHEL RATNA AWARD

Name of the Sportsperson Discipline Rohit Sharma Cricket Mariyappan T. Para Athletics Manika Batra Table Tennis Vinesh Wrestling Rani Hockey

DRONACHARYA AWARD

Life- Time Category

Name of coach Discipline Dharmendra Tiwary Archery Purushotham Rai Athletics Shiv Singh Boxing Romesh Pathania Hockey Krishan Kumar Hooda Kabaddi V ijay Bhalchandra Munishwar Para Powerlifting Naresh Kumar Tennis Om Parkash Dahiya Wrestling

Regular Category

Name of the coach Discipline Jude Felix Sebastian Hockey Yogesh Malviya Mallakhamb Jaspal Rana Shooting Kuldeep Kumar Handoo Wushu Gaurav Khanna Para Badminton

ARJUNA AWARD



Name Discipline Atanu Das Archery Dutee Chand Athletics Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy Badminton Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty Badminton Vishesh Bhriguvanshi Basketball Subedar Manish Kaushik Boxing Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Ishant Sharma Cricket Deepti Sharma Cricket Sawant Ajay Anant Equestrian Sandesh Jhingan Football Aditi Ashok Golf Akashdeep Singh Hockey Deepika Hockey Deepak Kabaddi Kale Sarika Sudhakar Kho Kho Dattu Baban Bhokanal Rowing Manu Bhaker Shooting Saurabh Chaudhary Shooting Madhurika Suhas Patkar Table Tennis Divij Sharan Tennis Shiva Keshavan Winter Sports Divya Kakran Wrestling Rahul Aware Wrestling Suyash Narayan Jadhav Para Swimming Sandeep Para Athletics Manish Narwal Para Shooting

DHYAN CHAND AWARD

Name of the Sportsperson Discipline Kuldip Singh Bhullar Athletics Jincy Philips Athletics Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe Badminton Trupti Murgunde Badminton N. Usha Boxing Lakha Singh Boxing Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu Football Ajit Singh Hockey Manpreet Singh Kabaddi J. Ranjith Kumar Para Athletics Satyaprakash Tiwari Para Badminton Manjeet Singh Rowing Shri Sachin Nag Swimming Nandan P Bal Tennis Netarpal Hooda Wrestling

The awardees will receive their awards from President Ram Nath Kovind at a specially organized function through virtual mode from Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 29, 2020.