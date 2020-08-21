हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
National Sports Awards 2020

National Sports Awards 2020: Rohit Sharma, Manika Batra and three others to be conferred with Khel Ratna Award

The awardees will receive their awards from President Ram Nath Kovind at a specially organized function through virtual mode from Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 29, 2020.

National Sports Awards 2020: Rohit Sharma, Manika Batra and three others to be conferred with Khel Ratna Award

India's limited-overs vice-captain and opening batsman Rohit Sharma is all set be conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, which is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years.

Besides Rohit, only three more Indian cricketers namely legendary player Sachin Tendulkar, recently-retired wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and current Indian skipper Virat Kohli have been honoured with the country's highest sporting honour. 

The opening batsman had enjoyed a sensational run last year when he became the first cricketer ever to notch up five centuries in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI World Cup.

Table tennis star Manika Batra, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Indian women's hockey team player Rani, para-athlete Mariappan Thangavelu will also be honoured with the prestigious award as confirmed by the selection committee of the National Sports Award 2020.

Meanwhile,a total of 27 other sportsperson will recieve Arjuna Award, while five coaches will be honoured with the Dronacharya Award during 2020 National Sports Awards. 

The selection committee, headed by Justice (Retd.) Mukundakam Sharma (former Judge of Supreme Court of India) and other members comprising of eminent sportspersons, also chose 15 sportspersons for Dhyanchan Award and eight coaches for Dronacharya award in Life-time category.

The full list of National Sports Awards 2020 winners is as follows:

RAJIV GANDHI KHEL RATNA AWARD

Name of the Sportsperson Discipline
Rohit Sharma Cricket
Mariyappan T. Para Athletics
Manika Batra Table Tennis
Vinesh Wrestling
Rani Hockey

DRONACHARYA AWARD

Life- Time Category

Name of coach Discipline
Dharmendra Tiwary Archery
Purushotham Rai Athletics
Shiv Singh Boxing
Romesh Pathania Hockey
Krishan Kumar Hooda Kabaddi
Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar Para Powerlifting
Naresh Kumar Tennis
Om Parkash Dahiya Wrestling

 Regular Category

Name of the coach Discipline
Jude Felix Sebastian Hockey
Yogesh Malviya Mallakhamb
Jaspal Rana Shooting
Kuldeep Kumar Handoo Wushu
Gaurav Khanna Para Badminton

ARJUNA AWARD
 

Name Discipline
Atanu Das Archery
Dutee Chand Athletics
Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy Badminton
Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty Badminton
Vishesh Bhriguvanshi Basketball
Subedar Manish Kaushik Boxing
Lovlina Borgohain Boxing
Ishant Sharma Cricket
Deepti Sharma Cricket
Sawant Ajay Anant Equestrian
Sandesh Jhingan Football
Aditi Ashok Golf
Akashdeep Singh Hockey
Deepika Hockey
Deepak Kabaddi
Kale Sarika Sudhakar Kho Kho
Dattu Baban Bhokanal Rowing
Manu Bhaker Shooting
Saurabh Chaudhary Shooting
Madhurika Suhas Patkar Table Tennis
Divij Sharan Tennis
Shiva Keshavan Winter Sports
Divya Kakran Wrestling
Rahul Aware Wrestling
Suyash Narayan Jadhav Para Swimming
Sandeep Para Athletics
Manish Narwal Para Shooting

  DHYAN CHAND AWARD

 

Name of the Sportsperson Discipline
Kuldip Singh Bhullar Athletics
Jincy Philips Athletics
Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe Badminton
Trupti Murgunde Badminton
N. Usha Boxing
Lakha Singh Boxing
Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu Football
Ajit Singh Hockey
Manpreet Singh Kabaddi
J. Ranjith Kumar Para Athletics
Satyaprakash Tiwari Para Badminton
Manjeet Singh Rowing
Shri Sachin Nag Swimming
Nandan P Bal Tennis
Netarpal Hooda Wrestling

The awardees will receive their awards from President Ram Nath Kovind at a specially organized function through virtual mode from Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 29, 2020.

