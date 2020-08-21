National Sports Awards 2020: Rohit Sharma, Manika Batra and three others to be conferred with Khel Ratna Award

India's limited-overs vice-captain and opening batsman Rohit Sharma is all set be conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, which is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years.
Besides Rohit, only three more Indian cricketers namely legendary player Sachin Tendulkar, recently-retired wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and current Indian skipper Virat Kohli have been honoured with the country's highest sporting honour.
The opening batsman had enjoyed a sensational run last year when he became the first cricketer ever to notch up five centuries in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI World Cup.
Table tennis star Manika Batra, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Indian women's hockey team player Rani, para-athlete Mariappan Thangavelu will also be honoured with the prestigious award as confirmed by the selection committee of the National Sports Award 2020.
Meanwhile,a total of 27 other sportsperson will recieve Arjuna Award, while five coaches will be honoured with the Dronacharya Award during 2020 National Sports Awards.
The selection committee, headed by Justice (Retd.) Mukundakam Sharma (former Judge of Supreme Court of India) and other members comprising of eminent sportspersons, also chose 15 sportspersons for Dhyanchan Award and eight coaches for Dronacharya award in Life-time category.
The full list of National Sports Awards 2020 winners is as follows:
RAJIV GANDHI KHEL RATNA AWARD
|Name of the Sportsperson
|Discipline
|Rohit Sharma
|Cricket
|Mariyappan T.
|Para Athletics
|Manika Batra
|Table Tennis
|Vinesh
|Wrestling
|Rani
|Hockey
DRONACHARYA AWARD
Life- Time Category
|Name of coach
|Discipline
|Dharmendra Tiwary
|Archery
|Purushotham Rai
|Athletics
|Shiv Singh
|Boxing
|Romesh Pathania
|Hockey
|Krishan Kumar Hooda
|Kabaddi
|Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar
|Para Powerlifting
|Naresh Kumar
|Tennis
|Om Parkash Dahiya
|Wrestling
Regular Category
|Name of the coach
|Discipline
|Jude Felix Sebastian
|Hockey
|Yogesh Malviya
|Mallakhamb
|Jaspal Rana
|Shooting
|Kuldeep Kumar Handoo
|Wushu
|Gaurav Khanna
|Para Badminton
ARJUNA AWARD
|Name
|Discipline
|Atanu Das
|Archery
|Dutee Chand
|Athletics
|Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy
|Badminton
|Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty
|Badminton
|Vishesh Bhriguvanshi
|Basketball
|Subedar Manish Kaushik
|Boxing
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Boxing
|Ishant Sharma
|Cricket
|Deepti Sharma
|Cricket
|Sawant Ajay Anant
|Equestrian
|Sandesh Jhingan
|Football
|Aditi Ashok
|Golf
|Akashdeep Singh
|Hockey
|Deepika
|Hockey
|Deepak
|Kabaddi
|Kale Sarika Sudhakar
|Kho Kho
|Dattu Baban Bhokanal
|Rowing
|Manu Bhaker
|Shooting
|Saurabh Chaudhary
|Shooting
|Madhurika Suhas Patkar
|Table Tennis
|Divij Sharan
|Tennis
|Shiva Keshavan
|Winter Sports
|Divya Kakran
|Wrestling
|Rahul Aware
|Wrestling
|Suyash Narayan Jadhav
|Para Swimming
|Sandeep
|Para Athletics
|Manish Narwal
|Para Shooting
DHYAN CHAND AWARD
|Name of the Sportsperson
|Discipline
|Kuldip Singh Bhullar
|Athletics
|Jincy Philips
|Athletics
|Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe
|Badminton
|Trupti Murgunde
|Badminton
|N. Usha
|Boxing
|Lakha Singh
|Boxing
|Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu
|Football
|Ajit Singh
|Hockey
|Manpreet Singh
|Kabaddi
|J. Ranjith Kumar
|Para Athletics
|Satyaprakash Tiwari
|Para Badminton
|Manjeet Singh
|Rowing
|Shri Sachin Nag
|Swimming
|Nandan P Bal
|Tennis
|Netarpal Hooda
|Wrestling
The awardees will receive their awards from President Ram Nath Kovind at a specially organized function through virtual mode from Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 29, 2020.