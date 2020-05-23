NBA great Patrick Ewing tests positive for coronavirus

Former basketball player and Georgetown University men's basketball team coach Patrick Ewing has been tested positive for novel coronavirus that continues to spread all over the world.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 57-year-old confirmed that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and urged everyone not to take virus lightly as it is a very serious illness.

"I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones," he tweeted.

Along with the post, Ewing also shared an official statement from Georgetown Athletics.

In the statement, Georgetown Athletics said that Ewing is currently being monitored and isolated at a local hospital.

The statement further confirmed that Ewing is the only member of Georgetown Athletics to test positive for coronavirus.

Wing had guided the Hoyas to three Final Fours and the 1984 NCAA tournament title as a player. The 57-year-old was an 11-time National Basketball Association (NBA) all-star besides also being inducted into Hall of Fame in 2008.

Since taking over as the head coach at Georgetown in 2017, Ewing compiled a record of 49-46.