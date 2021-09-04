Neeraj Chopra avoids repeat of Arshad Nadeem controversy, answers ‘aapke question se mera mann bhar gaya’ - WATCH

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has been in the news ever since he came back to India after his historic achievement. Days after raising a major storm over his comments about Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra almost landed in another soup when historian and curator Rajeev Sethi put him in an awkward position.

Neeraj Chopra needed to come out and give clarification on social media about his comments on Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem in an interview to TOI. “The story is that I was searching for my javelin at the start of the final. I was not able to find it. Suddenly I saw Arshad Nadeem was moving around with my javelin. Then I told him, ‘Bhai give this javelin to me, it is my javelin! I have to throw with it’. Then he gave it back to me,” Neeraj Chopra told TOI in an interview.

“That’s why you must have seen I took my first throw hurriedly! Arshad Nadeem gave a really good performance in the qualifying round as well as the final. I think it is good for Pakistan, they have a chance to show more interest in javelin and do well at the international stage in the future,” Chopra went on to add about Nadeem’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

In a recent interview, Sethi asked Neeraj Chopra, India’s second individual gold medallist after Abhinav Bindra, “How do you maintain a balance between your sex life and athletic training? I know this is a weird question,” asked Sethi, making Neeraj very uncomfortable.

Chopra, being in an awkward situation, tried to evade the question and responded by saying, “Sorry, sir. I have said sorry, you can know my answer from that,” implying he doesn’t want to answer the question.

In the video, Sethi still persists with the question, and when Chopra turns it down a second time, the historian says, “Forgive me for asking that…," and before he can explain, Chopra, while trying to control his anger, cuts him off to say, “Aapke question se mera maan toh bhar gaya," which loosely translates to ‘My heart is overwhelmed by your question.’

Here’s the video of the incident:

The 23-year-old had to defend Arshad Nadeem’s action and claimed that it was well within the rules. “A huge deal has been made about Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem picking up my javelin before the men’s final at Tokyo Olympics. We can keep out personal javelin in the rack and any of the other athletes can use it as well – that’s the rule. There is nothing wrong in that because he was preparing for his throw and I was preparing for mine,” Neeraj Chopra said in a video posted on his social media account.

मेरी आप सभी से विनती है की मेरे comments को अपने गंदे एजेंडा को आगे बढ़ाने का माध्यम न बनाए। Sports हम सबको एकजूट होकर साथ रहना सिखाता हैं और कमेंट करने से पहले खेल के रूल्स जानना जरूरी होता है pic.twitter.com/RLv96FZTd2 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 26, 2021

“I am upset that such a big deal has been made out of the incident while using my name. I request to everyone, please don’t do that. Sports sabhi ko milke chalna sikhata hai. Hum sab javelin thrower aapas mein pyar se rehte hain, koi bhi aisi baat na karein jisse humko thes pohonche,” the Olympics gold medallist added.