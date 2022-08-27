Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra made a big statement on return to action post his groin injury by finishing first in the Lausanne Diamond League. The javelin star threw 89.08m in his first throw post the injury, which is his career's third best throw. The 2 best throw of his career - 89.30m and 89.94m - have also came in this season only.

In Lausanne DL, The 24-year-old couldn`t better his throw in the second attempt, registering a distance of 85.18m. Chopra, who skipped his third throw, had made a foul throw in his fourth attempt. He threw 80.04m in his final attempt.



#NeerajChopra __



Top finish with 89.08m at Lausanne Diamond League _



He is back and back with a bang!#IndianAthletics@Diamond_League pic.twitter.com/0zTwDpjhyU— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 26, 2022

In the Stockholm Diamond League earlier this year, Chopra had thrown a personal best of 89.94m and had finished second.Courtesy his performance in Lausanne DL, Neeraj has now booked his place for the Diamond League final which will be held on September 7-8 in Zurich, Switzerland, as well as the the 2023 World Championships, which has a qualification mark of 85.20m. Neeraj is at the fourth spot in the Diamond League points table with seven points. Notably, only the top six with most points at the end of Diamond League qualify for the final.

A week back, there were concerns regarding his injury with Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla saying that Neeraj's season has come to an end as he won't be risked with his injury. That meant that he would miss the Diamond League meets. But 2 days before Lausanne Diamond Legaue, Neeraj tweeted a picture of his, and said that he is taking part in the competition: "Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone. See you in Lausanne! @athletissima." He threw all such doubts about his fitness with a throw of 89.08m in just his 1st attempt in Lausanne.

Cheering him from the stands at Diamond League Meet in Lausanne was another Olympic champion from India, Beijing gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra, who posted a picture with Neeraj after the event and wrote: "Wonderful to watch @Neeraj_chopra1 in action in Lausanne. Many many Congratulations!"