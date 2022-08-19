Olympic champion and World Championships silver medallist Neeraj Chopra raised hopes of his fans when he posted a video of his training in Germany, in which he can be seen climbing up an inclinced pole and going down as well. Neeraj fans started hoping for his comeback at the August 26 Lausanne Diamond League. But all of this looks unlikely now as Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla has said that Neeraj's season has come to an end due to the groin injury.

Neeraj sustained a groin injury during the final of the World Athletics Championships in July and missed the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to same reason. As per Sumariwalla, the same injury has led to Neeraj's javelin season coming to a premature end.

"Neeraj is still recovering from injury and that's why we don't want to risk him anymore for the rest of the season. The season is pretty much done for him and he will be back to India from Germany soon after he recovers from his injury," Sumariwalla told Firstpost.

Not to forget, Neeraj's name features in the list of competitors for the Diamond League that starts on August 26 but it seems the name will not last for long.

The 24-year-old javelin star has been in terrfic form in this season. He started off his season at Paavo Nurmi Games where he broke his own national record with a throw of 89.30m throw. He then clinched gold medal at Kuortane Games before he broke his national record against at Stockholm Diamond League with a throw of 89.94m, which is his current best as he missed the elusive mark by just 0.6 cms.

While Neeraj missed the CWG 2022, his Pakistani competitor Arshad Nadeem crossed the 90m mark, which puts more pressure on the Indian to do so when he comes back to the field.