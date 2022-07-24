Neeraj Chopra clinches silver: History was written as India won its second-ever medal at the World Athletics Championships, courtesy the brilliant Neeraj Chopra, whose best throw of 88.13m helped India secure the second finish. The 24-year-old from Haryana, however, had a poor start to the final of the men's javelin throw. His first throw was a fault. His second throw was a poor one, a mere 82.39m. Neeraj looked disappointed with himself but pulled himself up with the third throw that went to a distance of 86.37m. That was when he started to believe and then came back strongly with the fourth throw which went 88.13m far. That throw brought him back to the medal contention again. Jakub Vadlejch and Julian Weber went off the track after starting very well. Jakub, eventually, got the bronze medal while Weber finished at the fourth spot.

The gold medal went to Grenada's Anderson Peters, who went past the 90m mark four times, with his best ebing 90.54m. Neeraj could not get past the elusive 90m mark but he should be satisfied with his silver medal win, which is India's second-ever at the World Championships. The first came back in 2003, 19 years ago, when Anju Bobby George clinched a bronze medal in long jump.

As soon as Neeraj scripted history at the World Championships, Netizens started reacting to the development. Those who were watching the match from the start were left impressed by Neeraj's stunning comeback. He turned things around in style just when it looked he would not medal at the mega event. From former athletes to journalists and fans posted tweets in praise of the Olympic champion, including India's first-ever individual gold medallist in the Olympics Abhinav Bindra. He wrote: "Many congratulations

@Neeraj_chopra1for your silver at the worlds ! You make us proud. Well done and the best for the rest of the season."

Take a look some of the best reactions below.

It's a historic World Championship Medal for #India __



Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra wins Silver Medal in men's Javelin Throw final of the #WorldAthleticsChamps with a throw of 88.13m



Congratulations India!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nbbGYsw4Mr July 24, 2022

Silver medal position at 88.13m

Credit : Peacock network pic.twitter.com/mCXArPcxdD — Indian Javelin (@IndianJavelin) July 24, 2022

Athletics, #WCHOregon22 : 88.13 meters!!! What a comeback by the defending Olympic champion @Neeraj_chopra1 .. Moves into the 2nd spot ahead of Valadech!!!



PS: Yes boy @Olympics1993 you are the lucky charm.. _ — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) July 24, 2022

Many congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for your silver at the worlds ! You make us proud. Well done and the best for the rest of the season. — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 24, 2022

This lad is special, isn't he. He backs his Olympic Games Javelin Throw gold with a silver in the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene on Saturday. It was a show of resilience as he was trailing at the halfway stage & finished second to Grenada's Anderson Peters. pic.twitter.com/GSAHakX5YY July 24, 2022

A lot of the talk leading up to Worlds was how Neeraj would be able to respond, should he find himself behind the competition after the first few throws. Does make for nervy viewing, but think today was a good response that shows how *clutch* he can be.— Aman Shah (@aman812) July 24, 2022