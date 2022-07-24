NewsOther Sports
NEERAJ CHOPRA

Neeraj Chopra ends India's 19-year wait: Netizens can't keep calm as Olympic champion clinches silver at World Athletics Championships

As soon as Neeraj scripted history at the World Championships, Netizens started reacting to the development. Those who were watching the match from the start were left impressed by Neeraj's stunning comeback. He turned things around in style just when it looked he would not medal at the mega event.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 08:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Neeraj Chopra ends India's 19-year wait: Netizens can't keep calm as Olympic champion clinches silver at World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra clinches silver: History was written as India won its second-ever medal at the World Athletics Championships, courtesy the brilliant Neeraj Chopra, whose best throw of 88.13m helped India secure the second finish. The 24-year-old from Haryana, however, had a poor start to the final of the men's javelin throw. His first throw was a fault. His second throw was a poor one, a mere 82.39m. Neeraj looked disappointed with himself but pulled himself up with the third throw that went to a distance of 86.37m. That was when he started to believe and then came back strongly with the fourth throw which went 88.13m far. That throw brought him back to the medal contention again. Jakub Vadlejch and Julian Weber went off the track after starting very well. Jakub, eventually, got the bronze medal while Weber finished at the fourth spot. 

The gold medal went to Grenada's Anderson Peters, who went past the 90m mark four times, with his best ebing 90.54m. Neeraj could not get past the elusive 90m mark but he should be satisfied with his silver medal win, which is India's second-ever at the World Championships. The first came back in 2003, 19 years ago, when Anju Bobby George clinched a bronze medal in long jump. 

As soon as Neeraj scripted history at the World Championships, Netizens started reacting to the development. Those who were watching the match from the start were left impressed by Neeraj's stunning comeback. He turned things around in style just when it looked he would not medal at the mega event. From former athletes to journalists and fans posted tweets in praise of the Olympic champion, including India's first-ever individual gold medallist in the Olympics Abhinav Bindra. He wrote: "Many congratulations
@Neeraj_chopra1for your silver at the worlds ! You make us proud. Well done and the best for the rest of the season."

Take a look some of the best reactions below. 

Neeraj ChopraNeeraj Chopra silver medalNeeraj Chopra silverNeeraj Chopra writes historyworld athletics championshipsRohit Yadav

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'double standard' of railways, elderly to not get concession
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report - How is the National Flag of India prepared?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Story of incorporation of Chakra into Indian Flag
DNA Video
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan