India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will play the final of the men's javelin throw competition at the World Athletics Championships after he booked his spot on Thursday (July 21). Another Indian will be in the final-12 and his name is Rohit Yadav. While Neeraj qualified directly, Rohit just made it to the final with a throw of 80.42m. Neeraj, on the other hand, threw the javelin to a distance of 88.39m in only the first attempt, to record his career's third-best throw. Neeraj is in terrific form, breaking his own national record twice in the last 3 events leading up to the World Championships. He was short of the elusive 90m mark by a matter of 0.6 cms at Stockholm Diamond League. In the final, he will be aiming for the 90m mark but more importantly at the gold medal.

Even if either of Neeraj or Rohit or both of them medal, they will become the second Indian to win a medal at World Athletics Championships. Till date, India's only medal has come in form of a bronze when Anju Bobby George clinched it in 2003.

One attempt is all it takes! _



Take a _ at the throw that landed __ Neeraj Chopra in the FINAL at the World Athletics Championships 2022! #WCHOregon22 | #WorldAthleticsChamps | @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/suXQeN1nze — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) July 22, 2022

All you need to know about the World Athletics Championships 2022 Men's Javelin Throw Final

Where will the World Athletics Championships 2022 Men's Javelin Throw final take place?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 Javelin Throw final will take place at The Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

When will the World Athletics Championships 2022 Men's Javelin Throw final be played?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 Javelin Throw final will be played on Sunday (July 24), for India viewers.

At what time does World Athletics Championships 2022 Men's Javelin Throw final start?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 Javelin Throw final will start at 7:05 AM IST.

How to watch the World Athletics Championships 2022 Men's Javelin Throw final in India?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 Men's Javelin Throw final in India will be live on Sony Pictures Network (SPN). Sony Pictures Network will show the event live in India via Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD channels, while the live streaming of the event will be available via Sony LIV app or website. You can also catch the LIVE updates of the match on Zee News English.