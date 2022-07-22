NewsOther Sports
NEERAJ CHOPRA

Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Eldhose Paul script history for India at World Athletics Championships, here's how

Indian track and field athletes had a great day at the World Athletics Championships with three Indians making it to their respective finals on Saturday (July 21) in Oregon. Neeraj started the day with a brilliant throw to book his spot in the men's javelin final at the Championships. He threw 88.39m to write cement his maiden spot in the final. In Group B qualifiers of the men's javelin throw, another Indian was waiting to make his mark and he was Rohit Yadav. Rohit, who is among the fastest-growing javelin thrower in the country and is second-best to Neeraj, threw 80.42m to ensure he was among the last 12 selected for the final. At the same time, Eldhose Paul entered history books when he jumped 16.68m in the qualifiers on Thursday. All these three will be in action on Saturday (Sunday morning in India) in Oregon in their final matches.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Never before in the history of World Athletics Championships that two male javelin throwers have entered the final.
  • Neeraj and Rohit became the first Indian pair to do so as they will fight for the gold medal in the final a couple of days later.

Never before in the history of World Athletics Championships that two male javelin throwers have entered the final. Neeraj and Rohit became the first Indian pair to do so as they will fight for the gold medal in the final a couple of days later. Meanwhile, Eldhose is the first-ever Indian male triple jumper to qualify for the finals. This is a huge achievement for India at the Championships knowing how poor a record the country has here. India have won only one medal so far at the Championships, which came in 2023 thanks to long jumper Anju Bobby George, which clinched a bronze medal. But this year, we may have our second medal with as many as 6 Indians in the final. 

They are: Murli Sreeshankar (M Long Jump) Avinash Sable (M 3000m SC) Annu Rani (W Javelin Throw) Neeraj Chopra (M Javelin Throw) Rohit Yadav (M Javelin Throw) Eldhose Paul (M Triple Jump) 

