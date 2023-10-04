Neeraj Chopra In Javelin Event At Asian Games 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra LIVE On TV and Laptop In India

World Champion Neeraj Chopra is poised to defend his men's javelin throw title at the ongoing 19th Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday, targeting his second consecutive gold medal. Neeraj, a gold medalist from the Tokyo Olympics, will be a prominent figure in the athletic event on Day 11 of the Games, with India being a strong contender for a gold medal.

India, having secured 70 medals – 16 gold, 23 silver, and 31 bronze – in the 2018 Asian Games, recorded its highest medal tally in the continental event. As of Day 10 in the 19th Asian Games, India has amassed 69 medals overall – 15 gold, 26 silver, and 28 bronze.

Also Lovlina Borgohain, a Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist and Indian boxer, is set to vie for an Asian Games gold medal in the women’s 75kg boxing category final, facing China’s Li Qian. In additional athletic competitions, both Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams are on a quest for medals. Avinash Sable, a track and field athlete who secured gold in the 3,000m steeplechase, will compete in the 5,000m run.

The Indian men’s hockey team is set to compete in a pivotal semifinal clash against South Korea, with a win propelling them to being one victory short of securing a gold medal and a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics. India is also contending in two mixed-team archery events, in both recurve and compound categories, having already secured three medals in the sport.

The Indian women’s and men’s kabaddi teams are scheduled to face Thailand in their respective matches, while PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, and the doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are slated to compete in badminton pre-quarterfinal events.

Day 11 of the Asian Games will also witness the commencement of wrestling events, with Indian wrestlers competing in four categories within the Greco-Roman discipline.

Here’s all you need to know about Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou…

When will Neeraj Chopra men’s javelin event be held at the Asian Games 2023?

Neeraj Chopra men’s javelin event at the Asian Games 2023 will start at 4:35 pm IST on Wednesday, October 4.

Where will Neeraj Chopra men’s javelin event be held at Asian Games 2023?

Neeraj Chopra men’s javelin event at the Asian Games 2023 will be held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

Where can we watch Neeraj Chopra men’s javelin event at the Asian Games 2023 on TV?

Neeraj Chopra men’s javelin event at the Asian Games 2023 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Where can we live stream Neeraj Chopra men’s javelin event at the Asian Games 2023?

Neeraj Chopra men’s javelin event at the Asian Games 2023 can be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website on subscription basis.