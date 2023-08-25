Neeraj Chopra Javelin Event At World Athletics Championship (WAC) 2023 Livestreaming: Check When And Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra LIVE In India

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra will begin his quest to become World Champion at the World Athletics Championship (WAC) 2023 in Budapest on Friday afternoon. Chopra, who has a season’s best of 88.67 in a Diamond League event, will be looking to win his first-ever World Championship senior title.

Neeraj Chopra has been placed in the Group A of the Qualifiers which will get underway at 140pm IST on Friday. His arch-rival from Pakistan – Arshad Nadeem – who won the 2022 Commonwealth Games and cleared the 90m mark last year is returning from injury and has been placed in Group B. The action in Group B will begin around 330pm IST.

Neeraj has already won gold at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games and is also the Diamond League champion but he has yet to win a top prize in the World Championships. Last year, he came really close to clinching the gold last year but had to settle for a silver, ending behind Grenada’s Anderson Peters – who has also been placed in Group A of Qualifiers. The automatic qualifying mark has been set at 83m and Neeraj Chopra will be aiming to hit that mark in the fewest attempts possible.



Neeraj Chopra is the world’s top-ranked javelin thrower and will be aiming to win that elusive gold to boost not only his personal cabinet but also India’s rising credentials in athletics. In total, 27 javelin throwers divided among Groups A and B, will be playing the qualifiers with an eye for the 12-man final, which is scheduled for Sunday.

India’s Manu DP, Kishore Jena, making their world championships debuts, will also be aiming to make an impact. Manu, a silver medalist at the Asian Athletics Championships this year, is in Group A while Jena sits in Group B.

Here are all the details about Neeraj Chopra’s javelin qualification event at World Athletics Championships 2023…

When will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin qualification event at World Athletics Championships 2023 take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin qualification event at World Athletics Championships 2023 will take place on Friday, August 25.

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin qualification event at World Athletics Championships 2023 will begin at 130pm IST since he is in Group A while Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, who is in Group B, will begin qualification event with Group B at 315pm IST.

Where will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin qualification event at World Athletics Championships 2023 take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin qualification event at World Athletics Championships 2023 will take place in Budapest, Hungary.

How can I watch Neeraj Chopra’s javelin qualification event at World Athletics Championships 2023 livestreaming in India?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin qualification event at World Athletics Championships 2023 will be available for livestreaming on SonyLIV website and app. Live streaming of World Athletics Championships 2023 will be available in India for free on the JioCinema app.