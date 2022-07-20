NewsOther Sports
Neeraj Chopra Live Streaming in World Athletics Championships 2022: When and where to watch Javelin Throw live in India?

The qualification round is scheduled for July 21, Day 7 of the Championships. The final will take place on July 23 (July 24 India).

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India's Neeraj Chopra will be in action on Thursday in the World Athletics Championships 2022 in the men’s javelin throw competition. After the historic gold in the Tokyo Olympics 2022, Neeraj will look to claim India's first medal in the WAC since 2003. Former long-jumper Anju Bobby George's 2003 bronze is still the only World Championships medal won by an Indian.

Ahead of his competition in interaction with TOI Neeraj said, "In athletics, it's very simple. If you are throwing, it should be the farthest; if you are jumping, it should be the highest; and if you are running, it should be the fastest" is how Neeraj put it during this interaction."

In the month of June, Chopra won the gold medal at the Kuortane Games in Finland after registering a throw of 86.69m on his first attempt. He finished ahead of Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott and world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada. 

When is the Men’s Javelin throw in World Athletics Championships 2022?

Qualifiers, July 22 (Friday), Final July 24 (Sunday)

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra live in World Athletics Championships 2022?

Sony Ten 2 and Sony Six channels

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

At what time will Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw competion in World Athletics Championships 2022 start?

Timing: Qualifiers 05:30 am, Final 07:00 am IST onwards

When is the Men’s Javelin throw? 

The men’s javelin throw is scheduled to take place on July 21 (July 22 in India) with the qualification round.

