Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra broke his own national record within 15 days with an incredible throw of 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League event on Thursday (June 30). Neeraj just missed his target of 90m by a whisker as he finished second in the event.

Neeraj won the silver medal in the Pave Nurmi Games in Turku by throwing the javelin 89.30 meters away. Chopra’s throw was the tournament’s record too, until reigning world champion Anderson Peters breached the 90m mark as he threw 90.31m on his third try to set a new meet record.

Ultimately, Chopra failed to improve his first attempt and settled for a silver medal. His other throws were estimated 84.37m, 87.46m, 84.77m, 86.67 and 86.84m. Peters clinched the gold medal while Julian Weber of Germany bagged the bronze after throwing 89.08m in his fifth attempt.The next target for the Tokyo Olympics champion will be the World Championships in Eugene in the USA, starting from July 15 to 24.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag led the praise on social media for javelin star Neeraj Chopra. “Hum hi banayenge, Hum hi todenge....What a return from the Champion at the Diamond League circuit with a new National Record throw of 89.94 meters at Stockholm,” Sehwag tweeted.

Hum hi banayenge, Hum hi todenge....



What a return from the Champion at the Diamond League circuit with a new National Record throw of 89.94 meters at Stockholm.



#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/5ggxrhFcjk — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 30, 2022

His former Delhi teammate Gautam Gambhir, wrote this, “This guy is unstoppable. He is his own competition! #NeerajChopra”.

Neeraj Chopra himself was pumped up about competing at Diamond League and excited about the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Eugene, US, later this month.

“It felt amazing to be back on the Diamond League circuit and even better to get a new PB!All the throwers put up a great show tonight for the crowd in Stockholm! Next stop -- Representing India at the World Championships in Eugene,” Chopra tweeted.

It felt amazing to be back on the Diamond League circuit and even better to get a new PB!

All the throwers put up a great show tonight for the crowd in Stockholm!



Next stop Representing at the World Championships in Eugene pic.twitter.com/OpiXyrp4wv — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 30, 2022

New Day, New Record!@Neeraj_chopra1 once again bettered his own record with a throw of 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League.



Heartiest Congratulations. pic.twitter.com/UkzDDggJbJ — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) June 30, 2022

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra wrote this, “New Day, New Record! @Neeraj_chopra1 once again bettered his own record with a throw of 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League. Heartiest Congratulations.”