हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award 2022

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra, who clinched the gold medal in javelin throw, at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been nominated at the prestigeous Laureus awards. 

Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award 2022
(Source: Twitter)

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra, who clinched the gold medal in javelin throw, at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been nominated at the prestigeous Laureus awards. 

The Laureus World Sports Awards is an annual award ceremony, established in the year 1999 by Laureus Sport for Good Foundation founding patrons Daimler and Richemont, honours successful individuals and teams from the sporting world from last year.

This year the awards will be given to the athletes and team for their achievements in 2021. The awards are also called 'Oscars of sports'. 

Two Indians have so far been nominated for Laureus awards: wrestler Vinesh Phogat in 2019 and Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar in 2020. Sachin had won the Best Sporting Moments award in 2020. 

Neeraj, 24, has been nominated in the category -  2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award. His competitors are Daniil Medvedev (Tennis, Russia), Pedri (Spain, Football), Emma Racucanu (Tennis, UK), Yulimar Rojas (Athletics, Venezuela), Ariarne Titmus (Swimming, Australia).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neeraj ChopraLaureus World Breakthrough of the Year AwardLaureus AwardsSachin tendulkarVinesh Phogat
Next
Story

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Manager of Indian contingent tests COVID-19 positive upon arrival

Must Watch

PT8M12S

Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP leader of threatening elderly man