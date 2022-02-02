Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award 2022

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra, who clinched the gold medal in javelin throw, at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been nominated at the prestigeous Laureus awards.

The Laureus World Sports Awards is an annual award ceremony, established in the year 1999 by Laureus Sport for Good Foundation founding patrons Daimler and Richemont, honours successful individuals and teams from the sporting world from last year.

A special feeling to be nominated along with some exceptional athletes for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award. Congratulations to @DaniilMedwed, @pedri, @EmmaRaducanu, @TeamRojas45 and Ariarne Titmus on their nominations. #Laureus22 __ pic.twitter.com/16pUMmvQBE — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) February 2, 2022

This year the awards will be given to the athletes and team for their achievements in 2021. The awards are also called 'Oscars of sports'.

Two Indians have so far been nominated for Laureus awards: wrestler Vinesh Phogat in 2019 and Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar in 2020. Sachin had won the Best Sporting Moments award in 2020.

"This is a reminder of how powerful sport is and what magic it does to all of our lives." A God for a nation. An inspiration worldwide. And an incredible speech from the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000 - 2020 winner, the great @sachin_rt __#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/dLrLA1GYQS — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

Neeraj, 24, has been nominated in the category - 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award. His competitors are Daniil Medvedev (Tennis, Russia), Pedri (Spain, Football), Emma Racucanu (Tennis, UK), Yulimar Rojas (Athletics, Venezuela), Ariarne Titmus (Swimming, Australia).