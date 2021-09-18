Neeraj Chopra, PR Sreejesh win Rs 25 lakhs on KBC 13 by answering THIS question

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and bronze medal-winning hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh were the special guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s ‘Shandaar Shukravaar’ which was aired on September 17 (Friday).

The duo not only had a gala time with the host of the show Amitabh Bachchan, but they also went onto win Rs 25 lakhs. The sports stars, who used just two lifelines through the episode, were asked a question on the railways which they easily answered.

Here's the question for Rs 25 lakh:

On 25 December 2019, the Indian Railways launched which new train service tt is fully equipped with Vistadome coaches?

The four options were: Jan Shatabdi Express, Deccan Express, Himalayan Queen and Him Darshan Express

The correct answer was: Him Darshan Express

Both Neeraj and PR Sreejesh were happy to give this answer and won Rs 25,00,000 as the final amount. However, before they could have moved to another question, the buzzer rang and it was the end of the game show for both the sports stars.

Earlier, the audience gave a warm welcome to the two champions and as soon as Chopra and Sreejesh took the hot seat, the audience started chanting ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Also, the duo was seen teaching Haryanvi lessons to Big B. “Aaj humlog aye hain donor aapko Haryanvi seekhane (Today we’ve come to teach you Haryanvi),” Sreejesh is heard telling Amitabh Bachchan. To which Amitabh Bachchan reacts, “Hey bhagwaan (Oh my god).”

Neeraj Chopra translates Bachchan’s famous dialogue from Zanjeer, where his character Vijay tells Pran, “Yeh police station hai tumhare baap ka ghar nahi.” Neeraj is heard saying, “Yeh tere baap ka ghar koni, thana hai, chup chaap khada reh (This is not your father's house but a police station. Don't utter a word and keep standing).”

Meanwhile, Big B took Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh's autograph on a javelin and a hockey and at the end of the show, the actor asked both the sportsmen to give their autographs on the wall at the entrance of the auditorium.