Neeraj Chopra Shares His Response Following The Detainment Of Protesting Wrestlers By Delhi Police

Initially, the wrestlers were permitted to leave Jantar Mantar, where they had been peacefully protesting since April 24.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 07:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Indian Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra responded to the detention of fellow athletes Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik by the Delhi Police, as well as the clearing of their protest site. The wrestlers had planned to march to the new Parliament building and organize a 'women's mahapanchayat' during the inauguration ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Initially, the wrestlers were permitted to leave Jantar Mantar, where they had been peacefully protesting since April 24. However, as they crossed the protective barricades surrounding the protest site, the police detained them. Section 144 had been enforced in New Delhi to prevent disruptions during the Parliament inauguration, prompting the police to halt the wrestlers' march shortly after it began on Jantar Mantar Road. Ironically, the wrestlers were detained near the residence of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a five-time Member of Parliament who had faced allegations of sexual harassment.

Following the wrestlers' detention and the clearing of the protest site, Swati Maliwal, the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), expressed her condemnation on Twitter. She shared pictures of Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia being forcefully taken into police custody, emphasizing their achievements as Olympic medalists, Padma Shri and Khel Ratna awardees. Maliwal highlighted their dedication to fighting for justice for women wrestlers and criticized the police's actions, stating that the athletes were champions, not terrorists.

In addition to Punia, Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat and their supporters were also detained by the Delhi Police after they leaped over the police barricades and attempted to march towards the newly constructed Parliament building. Furthermore, the police removed the tents from the protest site. A senior police official stated that the detention occurred due to the violation of law and order, and they would initiate legal action accordingly.

