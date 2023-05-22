Neeraj Chopra Scripts History; Becomes World Number 1 In Men's Javelin Throw

Neeraj Chopra, the name which made all of the people from India proud at the Tokyo Olympics with a gold medal, once again scripted history as he became the Number One Javelin thrower as per the new rankings released by World Athletics. Chopra currently leads the list by 22 points with reigning world champion Anderson Peter of Grenada sitting at number 2.

The 25-year-old athelete from India began his 2023 season by winning the first Diamond League meeting in Doha on May 6 with an effort of 88.67m. He will be action once more at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo in the Netherlands on June 4 followed up by another event set to take place at June 13.

What a fabulous fabulous news to wake up to

Neeraj Chopra WINS prestigious Doha Diamond League & did that in style with World Leading Throw of 88.76m.

It was a tough field comprising World Champion Anderson Peters & Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch pic.twitter.com/u3SKOTdNkD — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) May 6, 2023

Checkout the list of Javelin Throw (Top 5)

1. Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 1455 points

2. Anderson Peters (GRN) - 1433 points

3. Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) - 1416 points

4. Julian Weber (GER) - 1385 points

5. Arshad Nadeem (PAK) - 1306 points

Olympic champion aims to cross 90m mark

Neeraj has most of the records and achievements to his name but the 90m distance is something that he has not been able to breach so far. The 90m club is considered to be an elite list in men's javelin. Ahead of the new season, Neeraj had said that he is sure of crossing the elusive mark this year. Let's see if Neeraj is able to do that in the two matches he is playing in June.