Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Confirms Participation In Paavo Nurmi Games 2023

Indian male javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will feature at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2023, which will be his third event this year. India's Olympic champion had taken part in this gold-level tournament last year too and had set a new national record of 89.03m which he later topped at Stockholm Diamond League with a throw of 89.94m. Neeraj shared an Instagram Story, attaching in it the video posted by the official handle of the Paavo Nurmi Games which announced his participation.

Neeraj will also be seen at Fanny Blankers-Koen (FBK) Games in Hengelo Netherlands. The FBK Games is a Dutch athletics meet held annually at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Stadium. The one-day meet is a part of the elite-level World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series. The match will be held on June 4.

Neeraj won at Doha Diamond League 2023

The Olympic champion won the Doha Diamond League 2023 with the best throw of 88.67m to kickstart his season on a positive note. But after this best throw recorded in the season so far, Neeraj could not best it. He followed up with a 86.04m in his second attempt while his third throw went to 85.47m distance. He fouled on the fourth attempt. His last two throws measured 84.37m and 86.52m respectively.

What are Neeraj's best throws?

A throw of 87.58m was enough to win a gold at Olympics for Neeraj but it is not his best throw in men's javelin. Neeraj's best was achieved at Stockholm Diamond League when he threw 89.94m. This is also the current national record. The previous three national records -- 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022, 88.07m at the 2021 Indian Grand Prix 3 in Patiala and 88.06m at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta -- also belonged to Neeraj Chopra.

Olympic champion aims to cross 90m mark

Neeraj has most of the records and achievements to his name but the 90m distance is something that he has not been able to breach so far. The 90m club is considered to be an elite list in men's javelin. Ahead of the new season, two months ago, Neeraj had said that he is sure of crossing the elusive mark this year. Let's see if Neeraj is able to do that in the two matches he is playing in June.