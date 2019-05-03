Neeraj Chopra undergoes elbow surgery, likely to miss Doha World Championships

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is all set to be sidelined for next few months after undergoing surgery to treat his troublesome elbow in Mumbai on Friday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 21-year-old revealed that he was operated by orthopedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala at the Kokilaben Hospital and, now, he would require some months of rehabilitation before he could resume playing.

"Undergone elbow surgery in Mumbai by Dr.Dinshaw Pardiwala. Will require some months of rehabilitation before I can start back with throwing.Hoping to return stronger. Every setback is a setup for a comeback. God wants to bring you out better than you were before," Neeraj tweeted.

Undergone elbow surgery in Mumbai by Dr.Dinshaw Pardiwala.Will require some months of rehabilitation before i can start back with throwing.Hoping to return stronger.

Every setback is a setup for a comeback.God wants to bring you out better than you were before.

फिर मिलेंगे pic.twitter.com/6b793eSnsy — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 3, 2019

The surgery has also raised doubts over his participation in the World Championships, which is slated to take place in Doha from September 27 to October 6.

Neeraj seemed to be recovering well in January after sustaining an elbow injury in late last year. However, the pain in the elbow flared up again, forcing the Indian javelin thrower to skip the Asian Athletics Championships which took place in Doha from April 21 to April 24.

Chopra, who is currently standing at the fifth spot in the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) rankings for javelin thrower, had clinched gold at both the Commonwealth and Asian Games last year to bring rare track-and-field success for India.