Neeraj Chopra Vs Arshad Nadeem Showdown: Here’s How Two Javelin Stars Can Collide At World Athletics Championships 2023

Sports fans are in for a treat on Sunday (August 27) night as India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem are on a collision course for Javelin gold medal in the World Athletics Championships 2023 final in Budapest. The start list for the Javelin event at the Worlds was announced on Wednesday with Tokyo Olympics Neeraj Chopra in Group A and 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem in Group B.

Neeraj’s group includes Grenadian Anderson Peters, who is the 2019 and 2022 World Champion as well as well as Germany’s Julian Weber, who won the European Championships last year. However, Neeraj Chopra has the season’s best throw of 88.67 – the second best in Group A after Weber’s 88.72.

Arshad Nadeem is returning from a knee injury and has a personal best of 90.18 which he achieved in the Birmingham Commonwealth games last year. Nadeem was declared fit for the World Athletics Championship 2023 earlier this month by the medical board in Pakistan, after being ruled out of the Asian Athletics Championship, due to an injury to his left knee.



While talking to the media before his departure, Arshad Nadeem gave an update about his fitness and training. “I am fully fit and will try to perform well,” said Arshad Nadeem. “I have trained hard for the event after getting fit.”

He also thanked the President of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Major General (Rtd) Muhammad Akram Sahi for supporting him while he was nursing his injury. “I am grateful to Federation President General Akram Sahi for supporting me in difficult times,” he added.

Arshad Nadeem also talked about the match up against his Indian counterpart Neeraj Chopra. “It is expected to be a good match with Neeraj Chopra in World Athletics,” he added.

Nadeem will be in Group B with India’s Kishore Jena also in the start list. The Group also includes Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, who was the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist behind Neeraj Chopra.

The automatic qualification mark for both the groups will be 83m and both Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem will be looking to book their finals berth in the first couple of throws. The Group A action in javelin event will start at 130pm IST while action in Group B will start at 315pm IST.

Here are all the details about Neeraj Chopra’s javelin qualification event at World Athletics Championships 2023…

When will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin qualification event at World Athletics Championships 2023 take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin qualification event at World Athletics Championships 2023 will take place on Friday, August 25.

Where will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin qualification event at World Athletics Championships 2023 take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin qualification event at World Athletics Championships 2023 will take place in Budapest, Hungary.

How can I watch Neeraj Chopra’s javelin qualification event at World Athletics Championships 2023 livestreaming in India?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin qualification event at World Athletics Championships 2023 will be available for livestreaming on SonyLIV website and app. Live streaming of World Athletics Championships 2023 will be available in India for free on the JioCinema app.