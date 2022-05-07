Neeraj Chopra's journey to Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold to be featured on YouTube

Indian Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra's story of his meteoric rise, from a village in Khandra, Haryana to the top of the Olympic podium at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be shown to the Indian masses as a part of 'Creating for India' series on YouTube.

Through this association, Neeraj is hopeful to use his platform on YouTube to build awareness about athletics and the sport of javelin amongst the youth across the world.

Apart from setting up his own official YouTube channel where he will be putting out regular content about his sport and life, the partnership will also see Neeraj be part of customized campaigns to motivate and inspire India's next-generation through his journey.

As per the @OxfordEconomics Report 2021, 63% of users in India come to YouTube to develop a new skill. This #WorldAthleticsDay, we're celebrating how @Neeraj_chopra1 learnt from the world's best javelin throw players on YouTube. #CreatingForIndia pic.twitter.com/fTHk8GJ3NL — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) May 7, 2022

Speaking about the association, Divyanshu Singh, Head of Sales and Marketing at JSW Sports said, "We are extremely excited about this partnership because we believe YouTube is a great platform for Neeraj to tell his inspirational story to a wider audience. The video format is hugely popular for content consumption across urban and rural India, and we are confident that Neeraj can be a perfect role model to take the sport of Athletics (and Javelin throw) to millions of India's youth."