NewsOther Sports
WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

WATCH: Neeraj Chopra’s massive 88.39m throw to qualify for maiden World Athletics Championships final

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be competing in the javelin event of the World Athletics Championships final in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday (July 24).

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 06:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WATCH: Neeraj Chopra’s massive 88.39m throw to qualify for maiden World Athletics Championships final

Tokyo Olympics Neeraj Chopra made short work of qualifying for his maiden World Athletics Championships final at Eugene, Oregon, on Friday (July 22). Indian javelin star needed just one throw, a massive one at that, to book his place in Sunday’s javelin final.

Neeraj Chopra was the first athlete to come out and get the javelin qualification underway. He was part of Group A with the automatic qualification mark set at 83.5m. In an incredible display of strength, Neeraj Chopra flung the javelin to a distance of 88.39m to breeze through to his maiden World Championships final, where he will be gunning to become just the 2nd Indian to win a medal after Anju Bobby George.

Watch Neeraj Chopra’s 88.39m throw at World Athletics Championships 2022 here…

Neeraj’s attempt was just short of his season’s best of 89.94m which he achieved at the Diamond League event in Stockholm earlier this month. Those who clear 83.50m or 12 best performers across two qualification round groups qualify for the final.

Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada and another Indian, Rohit Yadav will compete in Group B.

Chopra, who has a personal best of 89.94m, had competed in the 2017 London World Championships with the hope of at least making it to the finals but managed only 82.26m to fall short of the automatic qualification mark of 83m.

He had also missed the 2019 World Championships in Doha as he was recovering from an elbow surgery.

World Athletics Championships 2022Neeraj ChopraathleticsjavelinViral video

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan
DNA Video
DNA: Whom did Nehru want to make the first President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Journey from Mayurbhanj to Rashtrapati Bhavan
DNA Video
DNA: The untold story of President Droupadi Murmu
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Meaning of Droupadi Murmu becoming President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Understand the chronology of cross voting
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes 15th President of India
DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?